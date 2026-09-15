CORIS Monitoring: CORIS to Showcase Specialized Environmental Monitoring Solutions at the Advancing Construction Quality Conference

CEO Marc Josephson will deliver a session highlighting flexible sensor and alerting practices for QA/QC managers

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / CORIS Monitoring, a provider of cloud-based wireless environmental monitoring solutions for businesses and institutions, today announced that its chief executive officer, Marc Josephson, will speak at the Advancing Construction Quality 2026 conference. The event takes place September 21-23 at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Conference Center in Glendale, Arizona. Josephson will speak at a session in the "Lessons Learned: Managing Quality in the Field" track on Sept. 22 at 4:00 p.m. In addition, CORIS will showcase its full line of cloud-based monitoring solutions in Booth #18 throughout the conference.

In the session, "Efficient Use of Jobsite Technology: For QA/QC Onsite Managers," Josephson will highlight the risks and consequences related to incomplete or improper environmental monitoring on a jobsite, and the importance of deploying real-time alerting and escalation management solutions. Josephson will also discuss the benefits of wireless and battery-operated sensing platforms that can be adjusted throughout various construction phases and can also be repurposed for additional projects.

"The work of quality assurance and quality control managers has a direct impact on jobsite profitability by reducing costly rework, delays, and compliance penalties," said Josephson. "A critical part of their responsibilities includes evaluating environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity, which can affect materials and product performance. I am looking forward to describing how solutions like real-time wireless sensor monitoring can provide a comprehensive view of the environmental factors that can impact productivity and safety on a jobsite."

CORIS Monitoring solutions enable construction quality managers to directly access real-time sensor data to help ensure standards are met, while automated alerts catch deviations before they escalate into expensive issues. Its cloud-based permanent storage and dashboards streamline documentation and audits, while improving consistency, accountability, and corrective action speed.

The Advancing Construction Quality conference is the premier gathering of construction Quality Control/Quality Assurance executives, operations leaders, and project leaders from across North America. The focus of the conference is to provide leaders with practices and strategies to reduce rework, improve project performance, and deliver consistent, first-time-right outcomes while protecting margins and maintaining client trust.

To learn more about CORIS environmental monitoring innovation, please visit http://www.CORISmonitoring.com/.

About CORIS Monitoring

CORIS Monitoring is a leading provider of 24/7 remote environmental monitoring systems. Its state-of-the-art solution empowers businesses, research labs, and cultural institutions to monitor temperature, humidity, air quality, light, sound, physical access, and other attributes. CORIS delivers real-time data access, reports, and customizable alerts via any web-based device or phone. For more information, visit CORISMonitoring.com.

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SOURCE: CORIS Monitoring

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/coris-to-showcase-specialized-environmental-monitoring-solutions-at-the-1221060