Airtopia portfolio hosts 470 parties generating more than $225,000 in party revenue while adding 443 new members during August 2026

McAlester, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO), parent company of Airtopia Adventure Parks, today announced preliminary, unaudited operating results for August 2026 across Airtopia's five operating parks.

TOTAL AUGUST REVENUE

~$1.13M PARTIES HOSTED

470

+24% MoM PARTY REVENUE

~$225,535

+13% MoM NEW MEMBERS ADDED

443

The five-location portfolio generated approximately $1.13 million in total revenue during August, with continued contributions from memberships, birthday parties and group events, arcade activity, cinema, food and beverage, and other entertainment offerings across the platform.

One of the strongest areas of performance during the month was Airtopia's party business. The portfolio hosted 470 parties during August, generating approximately $225,535 in party revenue.

Airtopia also added 443 new members during the month and generated approximately $154,987 in membership revenue.

"August continues to show the strength of having multiple ways for families to engage with Airtopia," said Felix Waller, CEO of Lelantos Holdings. "We generated more than $1.1 million across five parks while hosting 470 parties and continuing to grow our membership base. Those numbers reinforce what we are building-a family entertainment platform driven by repeat visits, celebrations, multiple attractions, and diversified revenue streams."

Party Business Continues to Grow

Birthday parties and group events were a major contributor to Airtopia's August performance.

Metric July 2026 August 2026 Parties hosted 380 470 (+24%) Party revenue ~$199,202 ~$225,535 (+13%)

"Parties are much more than a single revenue category for Airtopia," Waller said. "Every birthday brings families and groups into the park, creates an opportunity to introduce new guests to the Airtopia experience, and gives us another chance to build a long-term relationship through memberships, arcade, food and beverage, and repeat visits."

Recurring Membership Opportunity

Airtopia generated approximately $154,987 in membership revenue during August and added 443 new members across its five operating locations.

Membership remains a central component of Airtopia's operating strategy because it encourages repeat visitation and creates an ongoing relationship between the parks and the families they serve.

"We want Airtopia to become part of a family's routine, not just a place they visit once," Waller said. "Membership gives families more opportunities to come back, make memories, and engage with the broader park experience throughout the year."

Diversified Revenue Across the Portfolio

Beyond parties and memberships, Airtopia generated approximately $86,287 in cinema revenue and $57,568 in arcade revenue during August-underscoring an operating model built around multiple complementary revenue streams rather than dependence on a single attraction or guest transaction.

Depending on the location, those revenue streams may include general admission, memberships, parties and group events, arcade activity, cinema, food and beverage, active attractions, premium experiences, and other entertainment offerings.

Five Parks. One Growing Platform.

August represents another completed month of operating data across Airtopia's five-park portfolio.

The Company continues to focus on strengthening revenue per location, growing recurring membership relationships, expanding party and group-event business, improving the guest experience, and building the systems required to support future locations.

"Our focus is not simply adding parks," Waller said. "We are building the operating systems, leadership infrastructure, technology, and guest experience standards that allow those parks to perform as part of one platform. Each month gives us more data, more operating history, and another opportunity to improve."

The Company expects to continue providing operating and development updates as additional reporting periods and expansion milestones are completed.

About Airtopia Adventure Parks

Airtopia Adventure Parks is a family entertainment company dedicated to providing exceptional all-ages family entertainment that exceeds expectations and enriches communities through clean, fast, friendly, affordable, safe, and fun experiences.

Airtopia combines active attractions, arcade entertainment, birthday parties, memberships, group events, food and beverage, cinema at select locations, and hospitality-driven guest experiences to create destinations where families connect, celebrate, and make lasting memories.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and growing scalable businesses with strong operating fundamentals and long-term growth potential.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Airtopia Adventure Parks, the Company is developing a multi-state family entertainment platform supported by diversified revenue streams, recurring memberships, disciplined expansion, operating systems, and long-term value creation.

Unaudited Operating Information

The financial and operating information presented in this release is preliminary and unaudited. The figures are based on management's internal operating reports and remain subject to final accounting review, reconciliation, adjustments, and applicable financial reporting requirements.

Certain revenue categories may represent components of broader reported revenue totals and should not be added to total revenue as separate incremental revenue unless specifically stated by the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future revenue, membership growth, party and group-event activity, recurring revenue, operating performance, portfolio growth, expansion, additional locations, and the scalability of Airtopia's business model.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and plans and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including consumer demand, seasonality, competition, staffing, operating costs, market conditions, technology performance, pricing, development timelines, financing, economic conditions, and other factors described in the Company's public filings.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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