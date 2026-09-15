A roster of law firms, wealth managers, exchanges and media partners supports the September 16 Toronto conference

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - ArcStone Kingswood, a DBA Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJ) of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, today announced the sponsor and partner lineup for the third annual ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit, to be held Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel in Toronto's financial district. The one-day, single-track conference brings together growth issuers, institutional investors, family offices, and U.S. and Canadian wealth platforms for company presentations, sector panels and structured one-on-one meetings.

The 2026 edition is supported by a roster of strategic sponsors spanning U.S. and Canadian law firms, wealth managers and exempt market dealers, securities exchanges, investor relations and media partners, and capital markets advisors, reinforcing the Summit's role as a cross-border capital formation platform for the North American growth market.

Momentum has built with each edition. The 2025 Summit drew approximately 600 attendees, 26 sponsors, 32 presenting and featured companies, and more than 540 one-on-one meetings. The 2026 program targets 24 presenting companies across six sectors, alongside an expanded featured company roster, and an extended evening networking window on September 16.

2026 Summit Sponsors

Confirmed sponsors and partners for the 2026 edition include:

Quantum BioPharma Ltd., biotechnology

Lucosky Brookman LLP , U.S. securities and capital markets counsel

, U.S. securities and capital markets counsel Brazil Potash Corp., mining and fertilizer

mining and fertilizer Copper Giant Resources Corp., precious metals exploration

Tiger Gold Corp., precious metals

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP (EGS), U.S. corporate and securities counsel

Gowling WLG, international law firm

Money Channel NYC , financial media and sponsor of the closing Cocktail Reception

, financial media and sponsor of the closing Cocktail Reception Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), sponsor

Sponsors and partners pay fees to participate in the Summit. Sponsorship is not an endorsement, recommendation or rating of any sponsor, issuer or security by ArcStone Kingswood, ArcStone Securities, LLC or Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, and no inference should be drawn as to the merits of any issuer or security from its inclusion above. See the disclosures at the end of this release.

Exchanges in Attendance

Senior listing representatives from North American exchanges are expected to attend and to be available to meet with issuers on listing standards, cross-border structures and access to capital. Attendance by an exchange is not an endorsement of the Summit, of ArcStone Kingswood, or of any participating issuer or its securities.

Financial media are expected to be on site covering the Summit. Interviews and coverage may run across newswire, retail investor and institutional channels before, during and after the event. Any resulting coverage reflects the views of the publisher and not those of ArcStone Kingswood, ArcStone Securities, LLC or Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC.

"Sponsorship is the clearest signal of where the conference now sits in the market," said Michael Astone, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer of ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. "Law firms, exchanges, wealth platforms and issuers are all putting their name behind the same room on the same day. That is what makes the Summit useful to a growth issuer: the whole capital formation chain is in one place."

Eduard Kazatsky, Co-Head of Capital Markets at Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, added: "We are bringing our issuers up to Toronto right as Q3 and Q4 get underway, and the sponsor roster is what makes that trip worth taking. Counsel, exchanges and wealth platforms in the same room means our companies get through a lot of ground in a single day. We are gearing up for growth at the ArcStone Kingswood branch and expect to keep expanding our corporate investment banking franchise there."

Program Highlights

Company presentations from public issuers, curated across six sectors

1:1 meetings with institutional investors, family offices, and accredited high-net-worth investors

Keynote sessions on the role of small cap in institutional portfolios and on flow-through share financing featuring Steve Kaszas, McEwen Mining; Jesse Pearlstein, PearTree Financial

A lunch panel to be moderated by Joe Lucosky, Lucosky Brookman LLP

Sector panels featuring institutional investors, third-party equity analysts, and senior C-suite executives

Direct meetings with ArcStone and Kingswood senior bankers covering equity capital markets and M&A advisory

Meet-and-greets with retail wealth brokers and registered representatives from the ArcStone Kingswood distribution network

Capital markets ecosystem networking: exchanges, securities counsel, auditors, transfer agents, and IR firms

Program sessions are educational in nature and do not constitute investment, legal or tax advice. Eligibility for any financing structure discussed, including flow-through share financing, depends on the investor's jurisdiction and individual circumstances.

The Summit is oriented to issuers in the approximately US$50 million to US$2 billion market capitalization range, listed on or seeking a listing on the NYSE, NYSE American, Nasdaq, TSX, TSX Venture Exchange, Cboe Canada, CSE and OTC markets. Issuers participating in prior editions have spanned natural resources, critical minerals, energy transition, technology, healthcare and life sciences, fintech, and space and defense technology.

Event Details: Third Annual ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit 2026

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Location: Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON M5H 2M9

Registration Opens: 8:00 AM

Main Programming: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Cocktail Reception and Networking: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Attendance and Sponsorship

Attendance is by invitation only. Invitations are extended by ArcStone Kingswood; the Summit is not open to the general public, and attendance cannot be requested on the basis of this release. Sponsorship and presenting company inquiries may be directed to the contact below.

Media Contact

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Important Disclosure Regarding ArcStone Kingswood

ArcStone Kingswood is a DBA Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJ) of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC) under which registered representatives of ArcStone Securities, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC) and registered representatives of Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC conduct joint capital markets and investment banking activities. ArcStone Securities, LLC and Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC are parties to a written agreement governing the sharing of fees on transactions in which registered representatives of both firms participate. All securities transactions and investment banking services described in this press release are conducted exclusively through ArcStone Securities, LLC and/or Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC; "ArcStone Kingswood" itself is not a registered broker-dealer or separate legal entity. ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a holding company. It is not registered as a broker-dealer, investment adviser or securities dealer in any jurisdiction and does not itself conduct securities or investment banking activities. No communication made in connection with the Summit constitutes research or a research report.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclosures

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Third Annual ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit, including expected attendance, programming, sponsor and participant composition, and statements regarding the business plans, growth and operations of ArcStone Securities, LLC and Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially. Neither ArcStone Securities, LLC nor Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. Sponsorship of, or participation in, the Growth Summit by any issuer does not constitute an endorsement, recommendation, or rating by ArcStone Securities, LLC, ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp., Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, or any of their affiliates with respect to such issuer or any of its securities, and no inference should be drawn as to the merits of any issuer or security from its inclusion in this release. Certain sponsors and participating issuers named herein are, or have been, clients of ArcStone Securities, LLC, ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. or their affiliates and have paid sponsorship and/or other fees to ArcStone Securities, LLC, ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. or their affiliates in connection with the Summit and/or other services. All marketing and promotional communications produced or distributed by ArcStone Securities, LLC in connection with the Summit are subject to FINRA Rule 2210 and ArcStone Securities, LLC's written supervisory procedures, and require pre-use review by an appropriately qualified registered principal of ArcStone Securities, LLC.

Source: ArcStone US Corp.

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