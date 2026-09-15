Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate"), Canada's leader in alternative investment solutions, is pleased to announce that the Accelerate Canadian Long Short Equity Fund (TSX: ATSX) has been shortlisted in the HFM US Performance Awards 2026.

"We are honoured to see the Accelerate Canadian Long Short Equity Fund recognized among the industry's leading hedge funds," said Julian Klymochko, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Accelerate. "Being shortlisted for the HFM US Performance Awards for a third year is a testament to our team's disciplined investment approach and continued focus on delivering differentiated, high-quality investment solutions for our clients."

The HFM US Hedge Fund Performance Awards are among the most esteemed and influential awards in the global investment industry. Many well-established alternative fund providers compete to be shortlisted.

This year's HFM US Hedge Fund Performance Awards will take place in New York on November 4, 2026. Winners in each category will be announced at the awards ceremony.

Please see the HFM website for more details: HFM US Performance Awards 2026 Shortlist.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. ("Accelerate") is a leading provider of alternative investment solutions. Accelerate helps investment advisors, institutions, and individual investors diversify their portfolios, manage risk, and improve risk-adjusted returns.

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