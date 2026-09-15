Online reputation management company ranks No. 3,474 with 82% three-year revenue growth

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Erase.com, an online reputation management company, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, marking its second consecutive appearance on the annual ranking.

Erase.com ranked No. 3,474 nationally with 82% three-year revenue growth, after ranking No. 3,085 in 2025.

Inc. recognized Erase.com among privately held U.S. companies demonstrating sustained growth.

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"This recognition reflects the consistency behind what we've built," said Cenk Uzunkaya, CEO of Erase.com. "We have continued investing in our people, processes and technology while staying focused on the quality of service we provide to our clients."

The Inc. 5000 ranks privately held, for-profit and independent U.S. companies based on percentage revenue growth over three years.

For the 2026 ranking, Inc. measured revenue growth from 2022 to 2025 and required companies to provide financial documentation to verify reported revenue before the final list underwent editorial review.

For more information, visit https://www.inc.com/profile/erasecom.

About Erase.com

Erase.com is a leading online reputation management firm specializing in removing harmful digital content. They provide businesses and individuals with a "pay-for-success" model, ensuring clients only pay for guaranteed results. From deleting fake reviews and defamatory articles to clearing outdated court records, Erase.com helps users regain control of their search results. By combining advanced technology with deep industry expertise, they offer a low-risk, high-impact solution for protecting and restoring digital identities.

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