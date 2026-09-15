Chinese energy storage system manufacturer Biwatt has unveiled a modular sodium-ion battery energy storage system for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. The PowerLake I3 platform spans configurations from 43.6 kWh to 2,092.8 kWh and is offered as an indoor rack or an outdoor cabinet. It is built around 8.72 kWh packs using 170 Ah sodium-ion cells with sodium iron phosphate pyrophosphate (NFPP) chemistry. Five to 15 packs can be assembled into an indoor cluster, corresponding to 43.6 kWh to 130.8 kWh. At system level, the 130.8 kWh rack can be deployed in groups of up to five, while ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...