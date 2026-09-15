Developed with Input from Clients, Including Howden Group, Catalyst Policy Helps Global Organizations Streamline the Full Policy Lifecycle, from Drafting and Review to Attestation, Access, and Audit Oversight

LRN Corporation, a global leader in ethics and compliance solutions, today announced the launch of Catalyst Policy, a compliance policy management solution natively integrated into the LRN Catalyst platform which enables organizations to govern more effectively as AI reshapes governance, risk and compliance requirements. Catalyst Policy simplifies and automates policy creation, management, communication, and adoption across geographies, languages, and regulatory requirements, helping global organizations strengthen oversight while enabling employees to understand and act on the policies that guide workplace behavior.

Catalyst Policy was shaped by LRN's work with clients navigating the complexities of global policy governance, including insights from close collaboration with Howden Group, a global insurance intermediary. By combining Howden's experience in building effective compliance programs and high-performing ethical cultures, Catalyst Policy was designed to address the realities of policy governance at global scale.

"Effective policy lifecycle management is essential to our ability to reduce risk, meet regulatory obligations, and ensure our employees understand and act on our expectations for workplace conduct," said Ian Jacob, Group Head of Compliance at Howden Group. "We struggled to find a solution amongst many providers that went beyond a simple repository and put our governance needs first to support top-to-bottom control of policies. Having recently partnered with LRN to deliver a Groupwide training platform and Groupwide conflicts reporting that was recently recognized in the 2026 Brandon Hall Awards, it was a natural step to help them develop Catalyst Policy. It is a strong natural fit for their existing expertise and capability."

Organizations are facing unprecedented policy complexity as regulatory requirements, business risks and the need for rapid and ongoing deployment of AI-related policies and governance, continue to expand. Boards, regulators, and auditors increasingly expect clear evidence of oversight, accountability, and audit readiness, not just proof that policies have been published. As a result, organizations are looking for more integrated approaches that connect policy governance with measurable outcomes.

Catalyst Policy allows organizations to move beyond fragmented repositories, manual review tracking, cumbersome translation workflows, and orphaned policies to a connected enterprise-wide model for policy governance. Catalyst Policy provides unique functionality including:

In-platform redlining and track changes, including AI-assisted translations with human review

Scoped external auditor/reviewer access to reduce manual file sharing outside the enterprise

Evergreen links and a single immutable repository to meet audit requirements

Native connection to attestations, training, and policy access in LRN's Catalyst platform

By connecting policy governance with education, analytics, and behavioral insight in a single platform and experience, Catalyst Policy strengthens controls improves operational efficiency, reduces risk, and ultimately, fosters high-performing ethical cultures that endure.

"The best solutions begin by listening to the organizations facing these challenges every day," said Bob Lemmond, CEO, LRN. "Howden's practical experience was instrumental in shaping Catalyst Policy and helping us create a solution grounded in the real-world needs of global ethics and compliance teams. Together, we are advancing what's possible, by helping organizations move beyond simply managing policies to strengthening governance, enabling better understanding and driving better behavior. We are grateful to Howden for their partnership and for placing their trust in LRN."

LRN's research on ethics and compliance program effectiveness consistently shows that high-impact programs integrate data and analytics from across ethics and compliance initiatives into day-to-day management. Catalyst Policy advances LRN's vision of helping organizations build more effective ethics and compliance programs and high-performing ethical cultures through connected governance, behavioral insight, and data-driven intelligence.

About LRN: Inspiring Principled Performance

Since 1994, LRN has been a trusted partner to organizations committed to operating at the highest standards of ethics, responsibility, and performance. Today, more than 2,500 organizations around the world, and their people, rely on LRN's AI-powered ethics and compliance platform, education, analytics, and expert advisory services to navigate an increasingly complex legal and regulatory landscape and foster ethical cultures. By helping organizations embed ethics and compliance into everyday practices and decision-making, LRN enables organizations to build trust, reduce risk, and create lasting competitive advantage through principled performance. www.lrn.com.

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