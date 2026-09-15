News summary:

Rising capacity and performance demands for live sports are driving new requirements at the broadcast network edge

Adtran's packet edge solution enables BMC TV to reliably aggregate and distribute live feeds across its LMX Live nationwide network

Scalable, deterministic architecture supports major live sports events today while providing a path to 400G services

Adtran today announced that BMC TV has expanded its UK core network, harnessing Adtran technology to support coverage of major events, including the FIFA World Cup and extensive racecourse broadcasting across the UK. The new infrastructure strengthens BMC TV's packet edge, access and aggregation layers, enabling reliable distribution of live feeds across multiple locations with deterministic, low-latency performance. Designed to scale with growing broadcast demands, the network also provides a clear route to future 400Gbit/s services. The deployment was delivered in partnership with Fibre Technologies Ltd, which led solution design, commercial engagement and implementation support.

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Adtran's technology is helping BMC TV expand its core network to deliver live sporting events across the UK.

"Live sports coverage places intense and constantly changing demands on our infrastructure," said Lee Russell, operations director at BMC TV. "Every event brings different requirements, and we need the flexibility to reconfigure capacity quickly while maintaining predictable, low-latency delivery. The new solution gives us a high-capacity platform we can rely on as we expand our core network to support major events like the World Cup and meet future broadcast demands. Building on our long-standing partnership with Adtran, we're continuing to scale our UK network with confidence, knowing we can adapt quickly and keep audiences connected to the moments that matter most."

BMC TV's expanded core network is built on Adtran's FSP 150 packet edge switching and routing portfolio, delivering high-capacity aggregation across its UK infrastructure. The upgrade supports 100Gbit/s Ethernet services and provides the flexibility to scale to 400Gbit/s as live production demands increase. The platform's software-driven design empowers BMC TV to rapidly reconfigure capacity between events and venues, supporting diverse broadcast workflows. Orchestrated by Mosaic Network Controller with Packet Director, the solution simplifies service management and enables rapid operational changes as requirements shift.

"This deployment continues our long-standing relationship with BMC TV and highlights the growing demand for scalable, deterministic networks in live broadcasting," commented Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA and APAC sales at Adtran. "As live production workflows evolve and bandwidth requirements increase, broadcasters need infrastructure that combines operational flexibility, consistent service quality and a migration path to higher capacities. Working alongside Fibre Technologies Ltd, we're helping BMC TV expand its core network to support major live events today while establishing an architecture ready for tomorrow's 400Gbit/s requirements."

"Delivering live broadcast at this scale requires more than just high-performance technology," noted Mark Jackson, account manager at Fibre Technologies Ltd. "We worked closely with BMC TV to translate event-driven requirements into a practical, scalable network design, ensuring the solution could be deployed quickly and evolve toward higher-capacity services as demand grows."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

About BMC TV

BMC TV is a specialist provider of broadcast contribution networks, moving live video from venue to broadcaster over fibre and the cloud. We support broadcasters and major productions with reliable, broadcast-grade IP infrastructure LMX, comprising LMX Connect, LMX Live, and LMX Events. Our strategic alliances with global providers enable us to move media in multiple formats, to multiple destinations, worldwide. Our clients include the BBC, Sky, ITV, and Sunset+Vine,. We move many thousands of hours of high-value content from Strictly Come Dancing to Wimbledon and the FIFA World Cup. BMC TV Connect. Contribute. Deliver. Find more at BMC TV and LinkedIn.

About Fibre Technologies

Established in 1991, Fibre Technologies is a specialist provider of fibre-optic networking and communications solutions. Working with leading technology manufacturers, we support telecommunications service providers, broadcasters, enterprises and public-sector organisations with the design, supply and deployment of reliable, scalable network infrastructure. Our portfolio includes fibre connectivity, optical transport, Ethernet networking, transceivers and associated professional services. This enables our clients to expand capacity, improve resilience and support the continued growth of their digital services. With more than 35 years of industry experience, Fibre Technologies combines technical expertise with responsive, personal service to deliver solutions tailored to each client's operational and commercial requirements. Find more at Fibre Technologies and LinkedIn.

Published by

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

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Contacts:

For media

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+44 1904 699 358

public.relations@adtran.com

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Rob Fink

+1 646 809 4048

investor.relations@adtran.com