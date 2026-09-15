MacPaw Way Ltd: MacPaw Launches Leebry to Help Overstretched Teams Automate Routine IT Work

After two decades focused on consumer software, MacPaw expands into enterprise AI with Leebry, helping businesses reduce repetitive IT work and devote more time to strategic work

KYIV, Ukraine, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw, a global technology company, today announced the launch of Leebry, a B2B Work AI platform designed to automate repetitive support work. Built for IT teams, Leebry resolves routine tickets, manages access, and answers employee questions across the tools employees already use, while giving IT teams visibility and control over every action.

The launch comes as businesses face mounting pressure to turn AI ambition into practical results. MacPaw's 2026 AI at Work report found that 6 in 10 IT leaders see a disconnect between leadership's AI expectations and what their teams can safely deliver. That pressure is colliding with questions about readiness and trust: 90% deploy AI without thoroughly auditing their internal knowledge, while only 2% trust AI-generated outputs enough to act on most of them without review.

"Businesses don't need another tool to check, they need work taken off their plate, without sacrificing oversight or control," said Dan Jaenicke, Director of B2B Product Development at MacPaw. "That means employees can get answers and routine requests resolved in minutes instead of waiting in a queue, while IT teams stay in control of every action taken. We've seen firsthand that the best workplace AI fades into the background, solving routine problems and letting people get on with their day."

From hackathon project to Work AI platform

Leebry began as a MacPaw Hackathon project in 2025, built to tackle a problem its own IT knew well. Employees were asking the same questions again and again, even though the answers were already available across the company's knowledge. The team built a Slack bot to surface those answers and point employees to the exact resource in the citation; within its first few months, it resolved 30% of MacPaw's L1 IT tickets. That early success became the foundation for Leebry, which MacPaw developed into a Work AI platform designed to help other organizations automate routine requests while maintaining visibility, governance, and control.

Leebry combines company knowledge with the ability to take action across the tools employees already use. Core capabilities include:

L1 IT support ticket automation: Automates repetitive IT requests and workflows, helping reduce the volume of routine tickets handled manually.

Automates repetitive IT requests and workflows, helping reduce the volume of routine tickets handled manually. Automatic access provisioning and revocation: Automates access changes as employees join, change roles, or leave and logs each action.

Automates access changes as employees join, change roles, or leave and logs each action. Permission-aware knowledge retrieval: Authenticates each user and retrieves only the information they are permitted to access.

Authenticates each user and retrieves only the information they are permitted to access. Citation-backed answers: Links every response to its source, making it easy for employees to verify the information.

Links every response to its source, making it easy for employees to verify the information. Knowledge hygiene: Flags stale or outdated information that could affect the accuracy of AI-generated answers.

A secure, controlled approach for growing businesses

Leebry marks MacPaw's expansion beyond consumer software into enterprise AI, bringing nearly two decades of product and engineering experience to new challenges for IT teams. The launch extends MacPaw's focus on building technology around how people actually work, applying that experience to help growing businesses take repetitive work off IT teams' plates and free up time to focus on higher-value priorities.

As AI adoption accelerates across the workplace, Directors and Heads of IT at SMB and mid-market businesses are under growing pressure to support more employees, tools, and requests without expanding their IT teams. Automating even a fraction of routine service requests can free teams to focus on strategic projects instead of repetitive support work, giving IT teams more capacity to support the business as it grows.

Leebry is available beginning Sept. 15, 2026 and will be showcased at JNUC, Sept. 23-25 in Kansas City. To learn more, visit https://leebry.com/

About MacPaw

MacPaw is a global technology company founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with offices in Boston, MA and the EU, creating a digital ecosystem for Mac users. Combining capabilities such as system care, cybersecurity, app discovery, and more, the ecosystem aims to unite MacPaw's suite of software, third-party tools, and AI solutions to collaborate on behalf of the user. Through Eney, an AI-powered assistant and the interface of the ecosystem, MacPaw aims to help users and developers within their workflows, driving the next generation of human-computer interaction.

Media Contact

Jenn Kochanski

jenn@macpaw.com

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