Kibar Americas Celebrates Grand Opening of Fairmont Aluminum Manufacturing Facility

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kibar Americas celebrated the grand opening of its aluminum production facility in Fairmont, West Virginia today, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion into U.S. manufacturing. Headquartered in Chicago, Kibar Americas acquired the facility earlier this year.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony brought together government officials, customers, suppliers, industry representatives, city and community leaders, members of the media, and employees to celebrate the opening of the facility and the beginning of a new chapter for the company.

The event highlighted Kibar Americas' commitment to supporting American manufacturing, creating local jobs, and contributing to the economic vitality of Fairmont and the broader West Virginia economy.

"Today represents an important milestone for Kibar Americas," said Derek Keddy, President of the North America Rolling Business Unit at Kibar Americas. "We are proud to become part of the Fairmont community and establish a manufacturing presence that will allow us to serve our customers more effectively while creating long-term value for our employees, business partners, and the region."

"The Fairmont investment is a cornerstone of Kibar Americas' long-term growth strategy in North America," said Atilla Çetinel, COO of Kibar Americas. "With this facility, we are complementing our established commercial and distribution presence with local manufacturing capabilities, bringing us closer to our customers and strengthening our ability to respond to their needs. Our focus remains on delivering the quality, reliability, and service our customers expect while continuing to invest in our people and operations."

Kibar Americas has begun production at its Fairmont facility, which will manufacture aluminum products for the HVAC, packaging, automotive, and industrial sectors.

"The Fairmont investment is an important part of Assan Alüminyum Group's strategy to diversify its manufacturing footprint and build capabilities closer to customers in key markets," said Göksal Güngör, Managing Director of Assan Alüminyum Group. "By combining our strong production, R&D, and sustainability capabilities in Europe with Kibar Americas' manufacturing presence in North America, we are strengthening our global platform and creating a more balanced and resilient foundation for future growth."

Looking ahead, Kibar Americas plans to continue expanding its Fairmont operations, strengthening its position as a world-class aluminum foil producer, and pursuing future growth opportunities that create long-term value for the company and the communities in which it operates.

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