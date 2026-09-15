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PR Newswire
15.09.2026 14:06 Uhr
107 Leser
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Kindred Reaches Milestone of Half a Million Nights Swapped, Marking a New Era For The Travel Industry

Growth Signals a Broader Shift in Changing Consumer Behavior, as Rising Costs Push Travelers Toward Community-Driven Alternatives

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred, the global home swapping platform, today announced surpassing 500,000 nights swapped on the platform since the company launched in 2022 - a milestone that signals how peer-to-peer home swapping has moved from niche behavior to an established way of traveling.

The milestone lands amid a broader shift in how people are choosing to travel. With rising hotel prices and short-term rentals facing increased regulatory pressure in cities worldwide, more travelers are opting out of both, instead choosing to swap primary residences as an affordable option rooted in trust and connection.

It follows the company's $125 million fundraise earlier this year and the launch of Kindred Circles, enabling members to swap homes within trusted sub-communities built around shared networks, interests, or values - including the recently launched Women Traveler's Circle and Family Travel Circle.

"People aren't just looking for somewhere cheaper to stay - they're looking for alternative ways to travel altogether, one that doesn't come with hotel price tags or the anonymity of staying in an investment property," said Justine Palefsky, Co-Founder and CEO of Kindred. "Every one of those 500,000 nights depended on a member opening up their real home, and knowing that generosity gets returned when someone else opens their home back to them. Everyone has skin in the game."

Kindred now has over 400,000 members across 150+ cities, with growth accelerating since the introduction of Circles this year, while maintaining a member satisfaction score of 9+ out of 10 throughout this period of rapid growth. Unlike short-term rental platforms, Kindred facilitates only non-commercial exchanges with over 90% of homes on the platform being members' primary residences, keeping supply out of the short-term rental market and in the hands of everyday people.

"Reaching half a million nights booked isn't about growth for its own sake - it's proof that Kindred's model holds at scale," said Tasneem Amina, Co-founder and President of Kindred, pointing to the infrastructure behind the milestone. "Circles has helped accelerate that trust, by enabling members to swap within existing networks they are part of, deepening that sense of belonging."

Kindred operates across North America and Europe, with key markets including - but not limited to - New York, London, Los Angeles, Barcelona, and Paris. It will continue to expand Circles to new sub-communities, based on member demand.

About Kindred
Launched in 2022, Kindred is a global, members-only home swapping platform of 400,000+ members that allows verified members to swap homes through a more accessible, responsible, human travel experience. Kindred offers a third option of accommodation compared to hotels and short-term rentals: over 90% of Kindred's inventory is people's primary residences, uniquely positioning it within the travel accommodation market. Kindred costs roughly one-tenth of a short-term rental in a comparable home. To learn more, visit livekindred.com.

Press Contact:
Sarah Ali, The Sway Effect
sarah.ali@theswayeffect.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kindred-reaches-milestone-of-half-a-million-nights-swapped-marking-a-new-era-for-the-travel-industry-302878104.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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