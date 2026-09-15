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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 14:10 Uhr
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Egle Therapeutics to Present Clinical Data at the Upcoming European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress in Vienna

Egle to share clinical data on EGL-003, the company's most advanced Treg-selective IL-2 agonist for atopic dermatitis

PARIS, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egle Therapeutics ("Egle"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a proprietary therapeutic pipeline targeting T cell (Treg) modulation, announced that it will present new clinical data at the 35th Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV), taking place September 30 - October 3, 2026, in Vienna, Austria. The data to be presented includes safety and pharmacodynamic data from its recently completed Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose (SAD) study in healthy volunteers and supports the clinical rationale for EGL-003, the company's Treg-selective IL-2 agonist, and its advancement to the next stage of clinical development.

"We look forward to presenting new clinical data at EADV and highlighting the differentiated safety and PK/PD profile of EGL-003. We are rapidly advancing our development plans across multiple indications, beginning this year with a multiple ascending dose study in patients with atopic dermatitis, an indication that is clinically validated for IL-2 agonism. Atopic dermatitis affects more than 200 million people globally, and we look forward to having conversations at the congress about our data and Egle's plans for moving EGL-003 through the clinic," said John Celebi, Chief Executive Officer of Egle Therapeutics.
Details for the presentation are as follows:

Title: EGL-003 First in human study: An IL-2 Mutein inducing potent and selective amplification of Treg with preferential activation of effector/memory skin homing Tregs
Abstract / ePoster number: AS-3660 / P1719

Egle will host a webcast presentation on October 1, 2026, discussing the data in detail. The on-demand webcast can be accessed here, or via the Egle Therapeutics website (www.egle-tx.com) under "Events" in the "News" section.

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a common, chronic inflammatory skin disease with significant patient burden, including itch, sleep disruption, visible lesions, and quality of life impacts, especially in moderate to severe cases. In the U.S. and EU combined, there are an estimated 21.2 million addressable moderate to severe AD patients. Current treatments span topicals, phototherapy, systemic immunomodulators, and targeted biologics/JAK inhibitors; however, many patients do not achieve sustained control, resulting in unmet needs for new treatment options that can provide long-term remission and quality of life gains.

About Egle Therapeutics

Egle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering precision medicines that modulate regulatory T cells (Tregs) to rebalance immune function in patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's proprietary technology platform enables the engineering of highly selective IL-2 variant immuno-conjugates which are designed to overcome the efficacy and safety limitations of previous Treg-focused therapies. Its autoimmunity portfolio is led by EGL-003, an IL-2 agonist Treg engager currently being explored as a potential treatment for atopic dermatitis and other autoimmune diseases. Egle's immuno-oncology portfolio includes EGL-001, an anti-CTLA-4-IL-2m fusion which has implemented its first-in-human dosing, and EGL-002, an anti-CCR8 x anti-CD25 bispecific. For more information, visit www.egle-tx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Ava Shome
JPA Health
ava@jpa.com
202-220-8224

Investor Contact

Cameron Willis
JPA Health
cwillis@jpa.com
332-286-0469


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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