Climate Impact Partners: Carbon credits move into the Boardroom as Nine in Ten Buyers Report Real Business Gains

Board involvement in carbon credit purchasing nearly doubles among buyers; revenue growth, brand trust and customer acquisition cited as key returns

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon credits are increasingly being treated as a business investment rather than a compliance cost, with nine in ten (90%1) buyers saying credits have delivered against their organization's aims in the last 12 months, according to new research from Climate Impact Partners.

The survey of 600 senior climate decision-makers in the UK and US found that carbon credits are not just delivering against climate goals but are also driving measurable business outcomes:

More than four in five (81%) of those who use carbon credits, or plan to, say credits are important or critical to meeting their organization's climate goals today.

Among current buyers, 90% 1 say credits delivered against their organisation's aims to a great or very great extent over the past year.

say credits delivered against their organisation's aims to a great or very great extent over the past year. Buyers report benefits extending beyond climate, reporting increased brand trust (38%), revenue growth (37%), stronger brand reputation (36%) and customer acquisition (35%).

The findings point to a market maturing beyond climate reporting and into commercial strategy, increasingly involving board and C-suite decision making. An average of 2.4 internal stakeholders are now involved in each purchasing decision, with 43% saying CEOs are involved. Board participation rises from 22% among non-buyers to 40% among current buyers and CFO involvement increases from 22% to 32%.

As purchasing decisions become more strategic, buyers are prioritizing quality over cost. 84%2 of current buyers say quality matters more than price when purchasing carbon credits, compared with 77%3 across those who use carbon credits or plan to. Only 7%4 say price matters more than quality.

Sheri Hickok, CEO of Climate Impact Partners, said: "The data shows that carbon credits deliver real business value, from brand trust to revenue growth to customer acquisition. The most climate ambitious companies already understand this and are locking in high-quality supply today to deliver against future targets.

The market has matured to support that confidence. Clear frameworks and rigorous verification now exist to prove what a high-quality credit is, so businesses no longer need to define this individually. Our ambition, and the direction the whole market needs, is consistent quality with reliable delivery at scale, enabled through an infrastructure-style market that gives every buyer the confidence in what they're purchasing."

Natasha Tuck, Director, Sustainability & Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), at Dolby said: "The carbon market has come a long way. Today, there's more scrutiny around quality, and a clearer understanding of what credible climate action looks like. Businesses need data they can trust, practical insight they can put to use, and confidence that the projects they're backing will deliver meaningful, lasting impact. Working with experienced partners like Climate Impact Partners helps organizations cut through the complexity and make informed decisions that stand up to today's expectations."

The findings suggest that as carbon credits become more strategically important, CSOs and senior leaders need clearer guidance on how to assess quality, navigate risk and align their approach to business goals.

For more information about the report: Setting the Pace - The CSO Perspective.

1 'To a very great extent' and 'To a great extent' responses combined

2 '100% Quality, price isn't important' 'Quality is a lot more important than price', and 'Quality is a bit more important than price' responses combined

3 '100% Quality, price isn't important' 'Quality is a lot more important than price', and 'Quality is a bit more important than price' responses combined

4 100% Price, quality isn't important', 'Price is a lot more important than quality', and 'Price is a bit more important than quality' responses combined

Notes to editors

About the research

The research was conducted by Opinion Matters among 600 senior decision-makers with responsibility for climate strategy and/or carbon-credit and Energy Attribute Certificate strategy and purchasing across the UK and US.

The sample comprised 300 respondents in the UK and 300 in the US. Respondents worked for organisations with at least 1,000 employees or annual revenue of more than $100 million (£75 million). Fieldwork was conducted between 8 and 20 July 2026.

Opinion Matters abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS Code of Conduct and ESOMAR principles. Opinion Matters is also a member of the British Polling Council.

About Climate Impact Partners

Climate Impact Partners?is the trusted partner for organizations taking ambitious climate action. With 27+ years of experience, we've helped leading businesses reduce more than?150 million tonnes of CO2e - turning climate ambition into measurable results.

We deliver?high-quality carbon market solutions: developing and financing impactful projects with?local partners, managing carbon credit and energy attribute certificate portfolios, and helping companies put a price on carbon to drive change. By connecting corporates, governments, innovators, and project partners, we accelerate investment in climate solutions that deliver verified impact and advance progress toward net-zero goals.

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