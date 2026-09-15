Technologies Marco Prive: In the deepfake era, Seal LIFAIO flips the CAPTCHA: proving to a human that you are one

A 60-second code replaces the proofs that no longer prove anything.

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technologies Marco Prive today launched Seal LIFAIO, a live verification service built for an era in which a voice, a logo or a uniform prove nothing at all.

A stranger rings the doorbell: "I'm here about the furnace." The resident types the 16-digit code showing on the worker's phone: an answer in one second - verified company, verification level, address, phone. The code changes every 60 seconds and exists only on the device of a verified human. It cannot be copied, cloned or reused.

"A CAPTCHA asks a human to prove to a machine that they aren't a robot. Seal does the opposite, live, human to human. In a world of AI agents, that's the only proof left standing."

- Marco Prive, Founder, Technologies Marco Prive

A seal that moves - because an image can be copied

The web's "verified" badges are images: fakeable. Seal's living seal displays a band that changes every minute: a copy stays frozen and exposes itself.

Nothing to steal

Seal keeps no personal customer data. Contact details pass through only long enough to compute an irreversible fingerprint, then they are gone - no column receives them. No GPS, no biometrics, no camera, no account for workers to open - and nothing to install. A database with no data cannot be breached.

A cloned voice holds no codes

CEO fraud works because a voice is enough. To authorize a sensitive operation - a wire transfer, a data export - Seal requires the codes of two to five different verified employees, within the same minute. A cloned voice has none of them.

From the front door to the venue door

The same engine protects ticketing: sealed tickets that cannot be duplicated, door verification that works even with no network, and resale above face value off by default - it opens only with the joint agreement of the production and the venue, without Seal holding a single buyer's name.

Seal LIFAIO is available in 18 languages and is backed by nine UK patent applications.

Try it

seal.lifaio.com • lifaio.com

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