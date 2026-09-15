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PR Newswire
15.09.2026 14:18 Uhr
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Technologies Marco Prive: In the deepfake era, Seal LIFAIO flips the CAPTCHA: proving to a human that you are one

A 60-second code replaces the proofs that no longer prove anything.

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technologies Marco Prive today launched Seal LIFAIO, a live verification service built for an era in which a voice, a logo or a uniform prove nothing at all.

A stranger rings the doorbell: "I'm here about the furnace." The resident types the 16-digit code showing on the worker's phone: an answer in one second - verified company, verification level, address, phone. The code changes every 60 seconds and exists only on the device of a verified human. It cannot be copied, cloned or reused.

"A CAPTCHA asks a human to prove to a machine that they aren't a robot. Seal does the opposite, live, human to human. In a world of AI agents, that's the only proof left standing."
- Marco Prive, Founder, Technologies Marco Prive

A seal that moves - because an image can be copied

The web's "verified" badges are images: fakeable. Seal's living seal displays a band that changes every minute: a copy stays frozen and exposes itself.

Nothing to steal

Seal keeps no personal customer data. Contact details pass through only long enough to compute an irreversible fingerprint, then they are gone - no column receives them. No GPS, no biometrics, no camera, no account for workers to open - and nothing to install. A database with no data cannot be breached.

A cloned voice holds no codes

CEO fraud works because a voice is enough. To authorize a sensitive operation - a wire transfer, a data export - Seal requires the codes of two to five different verified employees, within the same minute. A cloned voice has none of them.

From the front door to the venue door

The same engine protects ticketing: sealed tickets that cannot be duplicated, door verification that works even with no network, and resale above face value off by default - it opens only with the joint agreement of the production and the venue, without Seal holding a single buyer's name.

Seal LIFAIO is available in 18 languages and is backed by nine UK patent applications.

Try it

seal.lifaio.com • lifaio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/in-the-deepfake-era-seal-lifaio-flips-the-captcha-proving-to-a-human-that-you-are-one-302877963.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.