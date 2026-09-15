Visuable launched a new Squarespace SEO service that combines technical SEO, content strategy, web expertise, and AI visibility to help businesses improve their online visibility.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Visuable, an award-winning London-based digital agency specialising in Squarespace website design, has relaunched its Squarespace SEO service to better help businesses strengthen their online visibility across traditional search and AI platforms.





Visuable Officially Launches Its New Squarespace SEO Service for Businesses

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The service is built around three stages, which all bring Visuable's expertise in SEO, Squarespace design, copywriting and brand strategy together:

The Audit stage assesses a website's content, technical SEO, on-page optimization, and AI readiness before providing an action plan and expert review.

The Build stage addresses the foundations needed for stronger visibility through services including keyword research, SEO copywriting, technical and on-page SEO, local SEO, ecommerce SEO, landing pages, and SEO-first website development.

The Grow stage provides ongoing support through strategic content creation, AI visibility improvements, and monthly SEO services tailored to changing business objectives.

Overall, this structured approach gives businesses a path from identifying visibility issues to implementing improvements and continuing to build search authority over time.

The expanded service is closely aligned with Visuable's recent Frameworks relaunch, which was redesigned to give businesses a professional UX structure combined with an SEO-first setup and AI-focused content features.

Together, the SEO and AI visibility service offers businesses a clear pathway to sustainable growth, while the Frameworks relaunch provides a stronger online foundation built with modern SEO, conversion, and AI-search methodologies in mind.

"Our biggest motivation for strengthening both our Framework Collection and our SEO and AI Visibility offering is the ripple effect this can create for businesses. Whether you're a solo founder, a growing consultancy or an established global brand, better visibility creates more opportunities to be discovered, trusted and chosen. We want to give businesses of every size a stronger digital foundation - one that combines great design, modern SEO and AI-ready structure - so they can reach more of the right people, grow with confidence and create a wider impact in the markets and communities they serve," said Lidia Drzewiecka, Founder of Visuable.

"Being visible online is no longer just about ranking for a keyword. Search engines and AI platforms need to clearly understand who you are, what you specialise in and why your business is worth recommending," added Stefania Grosso, SEO Specialist at Visuable.

In addition to this, Visuable introduced an ongoing AI Visibility subscription that helps businesses strengthen how their brand, services, and expertise are understood across AI-powered search. Optimizing for AI is a long-term commitment, requiring consistent updates and monitoring as search models constantly evolve.

"AI visibility isn't about chasing the latest trend. It's about creating clearer signals around your business so that search engines and AI platforms can better understand your expertise.," Grosso said.

To learn more about Visuable's new service, please visit https://visuable.co/blog-visuable/seo-services-announcement.

About Visuable

Visuable is an award-winning web design and SEO agency specializing in custom Squarespace and Shopify websites for ambitious brands worldwide. Founded in 2015, the London-based agency has helped more than 2,000 businesses across 50+ locations create high-converting digital experiences that combine strategic design, compelling brand storytelling, and search visibility. Through its integrated approach to branding, web design, copywriting, and SEO, Visuable helps businesses worldwide build strong online presences and drive meaningful long-term growth.

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