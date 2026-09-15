DataBahn positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Edge Telemetry Pipeline Platforms, Q3 2026, by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading-Edge Telemetry Pipeline Platform vendors.

DataBahn, with its comprehensive telemetry pipeline capabilities, has received strong ratings across both technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named DataBahn as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Edge Telemetry Pipeline Platform, Q3 2026.

Vyshak, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "What I found particularly interesting while evaluating DataBahn is the way it brings together several distinct layers of intelligence across the telemetry lifecycle. Its Autonomous In-Stream Data Intelligence (AIDI) operating model brings intelligence into the live data pipeline, while Smart Edge enables telemetry collection, preprocessing, and optimization closer to the edge. Reef provides federated data access, Cruz serves as an AI-powered copilot for pipeline engineering and operational workflows, and AI Foundry provides a multi-agent framework for automating data and telemetry operations. What makes the approach particularly interesting is DataBahn's attempt to connect intelligence at the point of data movement with how telemetry is engineered, accessed, and operationalized across the enterprise."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Edge Telemetry Pipeline Platform in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Nanda Santhana, CEO and Cofounder of DataBahn, said, "Being recognized as a Leader by QKS Group is a strong validation of what we have built, and we believe the telemetry pipeline market is only beginning to evolve. The first generation of pipelines was built to move data. The next generation needs to understand data as it moves. When intelligence is applied directly to data in motion, the pipeline becomes much more than a transport layer. It can generate quick signals, continuously build asset intelligence, identify what matters, provide AI observability and track Shadow AI. And whether data lands through the pipeline or independently across data lakes, security platforms and other repositories, enterprises need the ability to search and access it wherever it resides, without having to move it again. We believe these capabilities are converging into a new architectural layer: the agentic data control plane-an intelligent, neutral layer that understands enterprise data, decides what matters, determines where and when it is needed, and ultimately takes action. That is where we see this market going, and that is the future we are building at DataBahn."

Read more information about DataBahn's recent Series B funding round.

About DataBahn:

DataBahn is the agentic data control plane for the enterprise. Its platform ingests, normalizes, enriches, governs and routes telemetry from 600+ sources with complete data and AI neutrality: any source, any destination, any model, no vendor lock-in, at Fortune 100 scale. DataBahn is headquartered in Dallas and serves Fortune 500 enterprises. Learn more at https://www.databahn.ai.

Media Contact

Cristin Connelly

cristin@cathey.co,

Cathey.co for DataBahn

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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