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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 14:34 Uhr
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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COFE+ 7th-Generation Robotic Café Expands to 75 Countries, Redefining the Future of Coffee Retail

PARIS, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COFE+, the robotic café brand developed by Shanghai Hi-Dolphin Robot Technology Co., Ltd., is showcasing its seventh-generation robotic café at the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), showcasing how AI-powered service robotics is transforming the global food and beverage landscape.

COFE+ is featured across three exhibition areas, including the Peru National Pavilion, the Foodservice Robotics Zone and the Service Robotics Zone, where it demonstrates automated beverage preparation, smart retail and commercial service robotics capabilities.

COFEPLUS-7th-Gen-robot-cafe-at-CIFTIS-2026

After eight years of research and development, COFE+ states that its seventh-generation platform integrates fully self-developed hardware, software and AI-driven store management technology. The system can prepare more than 300 beverages across eight categories, using recipes and customization settings designed for different markets and consumer preferences.

The platform combines a six-axis robotic arm with automated coffee preparation and edible 3D foam printing to enable customized latte art, logos, images, and text. More than 300 process parameters can be adjusted in real time, including water temperature, extraction pressure and ingredient ratios, to deliver consistent beverage quality.

COFEPLUS robot-made hand-poured latte art - tulip shape

Designed for commercial deployment, the COFE+ robotic café occupies approximately 2 square meters and runs on a standard 220V power supply without requiring traditional plumbing or major store renovations. Its modular design supports deployment across locations including airports, hospitals, universities, tourist destinations, corporate facilities and retail environments.

COFE+ also provides cloud-based remote management, enabling operators to monitor multiple machines through a digital platform and reduce routine on-site maintenance.

The company reports that COFE+ has been deployed in 75 countries across five continents, as well as in more than 200 cities across 27 Chinese provinces. Its reported customer and deployment network includes universities, international airports, hospitals, tourism destinations and major enterprises.

COFEPLUS 7th Gen robot coffee kiosk attracted crowds at the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services

As labor shortages, operating costs and demand for consistent service continue to reshape the global F&B industry, COFE+ presents robotic cafés as a new model for unmanned, scalable and technology-driven beverage retail.

"Technology should not replace people. It should free people from repetitive work," said Han Feizi, Founder of Shanghai Hi-Dolphin Robot Technology Co., Ltd. "COFE+ is designed to make it simpler, more efficient and more accessible to open and operate a beverage business."

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6c8c02d-3aa7-4e76-9531-21284b76e588
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50035ba3-bfde-47b1-9bfe-4a6714e33c1e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/814cff24-ead3-4380-ad2f-46eae0e2d7ba



Rebeca Yan rebeca.yan@hi-dolphin.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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