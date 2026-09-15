The conventional perception of the Arctic region has been that the long, dark winters render solar PV almost useless, making wind power the go-to solution for energy experts. However, research on seasonal complementarity in Finland shows that this perception overlooks a crucial aspect: the flip side of long winters is an equally long summer with long daylight. It is a fact that everyone acknowledges in theory but often disregards in practice. The highest solar PV yield per installed capacity for a single day has been recorded in Antarctica, where the sun remains above the horizon for 24 hours ...

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