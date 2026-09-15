Cold-storage REIT Lineage, Inc. has filed a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court against commercial solar operator Altus Power, Inc., its project subsidiary Los Palos Street Operating, LLC, and maintenance contractor Pearce Services LLC, alleging operational negligence caused the June 17 fire that destroyed Lineage's 46,451.52 m² facility in Boyle Heights. The facility served as a central hub for temperature-controlled logistics, housing tens of millions of pounds of perishable food items including frozen meats, produce, and commercial grocery stock. The lawsuit seeks more than ...

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