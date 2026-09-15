The company behind Seamless OS, now serving Telia and Truecaller, takes a new name as it turns to making large established operators AI-native.

Valdyr positions Seamless OS as the AI-native execution layer for telecom operators: the layer on which commercial decisions are carried out, rather than a system of record that reports on them. Offers, subscriptions, billing, provisioning, customer journeys and integrations run in one place, telecom processes are built as automated workflows instead of custom development, and AI is applied to commercial and customer-facing operations inside the platform rather than sold as a separate product.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915818094/en/

Telness Tech is rebranding and becoming Valdyr

The platform supports operators across the United States, Europe and beyond. Recent additions include Telia, the Nordic incumbent operator, and Truecaller, the caller-identification company.

"We ran an operator on the same legacy systems everyone else runs on, and developed our way out of them, creating Seamless OS," said Martina Klingvall, Founder and CEO of Valdyr. "Making an operator AI-native is not a feature you buy, it is an operating model. Our ambition is to move live operators onto that model without a three-year program, so that changing the business gets as easy as launching one."

Migration is treated as part of the product rather than a consulting engagement. Offers, users, subscriptions, billing and integrations move system by system, with readiness checks and a visible cutover state, allowing operators to modernize in stages while customers, data and brand remain in place.

"Telness Tech was named for where we came from. Valdyr is named for what remains once the old stack goes," said Sebastian Stecki, CMO of Valdyr. "As we increasingly work with larger operators, individual launches are not the largest hurdle. They run large businesses on legacy systems and processes, turning every commercial change into a complex series of technical projects, and AI-native execution is what finally removes that cost."

The Valdyr brand takes effect immediately across the company's website, product surfaces and communications. Seamless OS retains its name, roadmap and release cadence, and existing agreements, contacts and integrations are unaffected.

Further information is available at www.valdyr.tech.

About Valdyr

Valdyr, previously Telness Tech, is an international technology company and the developer of Seamless OS, the AI-native execution layer that enables telecom operators to run and evolve mobile services through automation, workflows and AI rather than development projects. Originally developed within the Swedish operator Telness, one of Europe's highest-rated mobile operators run at the leanest setups in the industry, Seamless OS supports operators across the United States, Europe and beyond. Valdyr was founded in 2022 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Multimedia

Graphic available on request: Telness Tech has changed its name to Valdyr. The company's platform, Seamless OS, keeps its name and roadmap. (Graphic: Valdyr)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915818094/en/

Contacts:

Sebastian Stecki

CMO, Valdyr

+46 73 958 40 86

sebastian@valdyr.tech