Hyland Appoints Arunava Saha Dalal as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

Former Bain & Company Partner to guide Hyland's global strategy as the company accelerates growth as the content intelligence and automation leader

CLEVELAND, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a global leader in driving enterprise scale content intelligence and automation, today announced the appointment of Arunava Saha Dalal as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer. Dalal brings nearly two decades of management consulting, enterprise AI, and broad technology industry expertise to the company. The appointment comes as Hyland accelerates its revenue growth as the enabler of the content-powered agentic enterprise across the most regulated industries and mission critical workloads worldwide.

In this new role, Dalal will lead Hyland's expanded corporate strategy and transformation function, working closely with the executive leadership team to sharpen the company's competitive positioning, guide investment priorities, and shape the strategic roadmap as enterprise AI adoption moves from experimentation to production at scale. He will also be responsible for accelerating revenue transformation, advancing Hyland's international growth and expansion, and driving operational efficiencies for the company across its respective regions.

"As we lead the industry shift toward the content-powered agentic enterprise, having a strategy and transformation leader who has actually built platforms and advised the world's most complex organizations on how to capture value from AI is critical," Jitesh S. Ghai, CEO at Hyland. "Arunava has spent his career at the intersection of enterprise transformation and emerging technology, and I am confident he will sharpen our path forward to accelerate Hyland's market expansion and revenue growth acceleration."

"Enterprises everywhere are grappling with how to turn decades of institutional knowledge into a real foundation for AI, and Hyland is an innovator in the use of content intelligence to achieve agentic automation at scale," said Dalal. "I see enormous opportunity to help sharpen the company's strategy and accelerate Hyland's growth as an enterprise AI leader."

Dalal most recently served as a Partner at Bain & Company, where he led case teams and drove strategic initiatives for clients across industries, with a specific focus on healthcare. His engineering foundation, paired with a career-long focus on solving the toughest business challenges, has positioned him at the center of large-scale enterprise AI transformations; bridging technical fluency with the strategic rigor needed to translate AI investment into measurable business outcomes.

For more information, please visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in content intelligence and automation, empowering organizations to transform enterprise content into governed intelligence that accelerates decision-making and business performance. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's open platform uses AI to turn content, data, and processes into trusted context that enables people, applications, and agents to automate work across the content-powered agentic enterprise. For more information, visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Jason Gerdon

jason.gerdon@hyland.com

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