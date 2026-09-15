Smart City, PPE Safety and industry Edge AI-based demonstrations with DDN Infinia, using NVIDIA Jetson, and NVIDIA Metropolis.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - M2M Tech announced it will showcase real-world Physical AI and agentic video intelligence pipelines at ALL IN 2026, building on the at-scale Physical AI architecture it introduced earlier this year at NVIDIA GTC in San Jose.

At GTC 2026, M2M demonstrated how Edge AI, DDN Infinia, NVIDIA Jetson for real-time edge inference, and smart city agents built with NVIDIA Cosmos open world models and Metropolis Blueprint for Video Search and Summarization (VSS), the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform. These vision AI agents can support a closed-loop architecture spanning physical data capture, AI processing, simulation and redeployment. At ALL IN, the company is extending that architecture into practical use cases across Smart Cities, Workplace Safety, Maritime operations, Predictive Maintenance and Industrial environments.

The common architecture is:

Camera / Sensor / Robot -> M2M Edge AI (MEA) -> DDN Infinia -> NVIDIA VSS Blueprint -> M2M Agentic AI (ARC) -> Operational Action

Smart City Video Intelligence

M2M will highlight a Smart City architecture combining NVIDIA Cosmos, NVIDIA VSS Blueprint, DDN Infinia and Inchor's Digital Twin.

The architecture is designed to support use cases including congestion analysis, incident detection, searchable video intelligence, transportation analytics and AI-assisted operational reporting.

PPE Safety Compliance Robot

M2M will also demonstrate a mobile PPE safety robot that uses vision AI agents to identify whether individuals are wearing required protective equipment such as hard hats.

The video and safety events generated by the robot can follow the same Edge-to-AI data architecture, enabling immediate local inference while preserving selected evidence for centralized analysis, governance and downstream workflows.

Real-World Industry Applications

The ALL IN showcase will also connect this architecture to existing M2M use cases such as DeckGuard Vision, which applies Edge Computer Vision to maritime operations, as well as Predictive Maintenance, Agriculture, Critical Infrastructure and Industrial monitoring.

"The opportunity with Physical AI is to move beyond building isolated AI applications and create a reusable platform that can adapt to different operational environments," said Edouard Romeus, Chief Product Officer at M2M Tech. "By combining Edge AI, Agentic AI, Digital Twins and an enterprise-scale data foundation, we can take the same core architecture from Smart Cities and workplace safety to maritime, industrial and other real-world environments, while keeping the intelligence connected to operational action."

"At GTC, we demonstrated the architecture required to scale Physical AI. At ALL IN, we are showing how that same architecture can be applied to real operational problems," said Ashok Kasilingam, CEO of M2M Tech. "Whether the source is a traffic camera, safety robot, vessel or industrial machine, the objective is the same: capture the right data, process what matters and where it matters, and turn AI insight into operational action."

"Physical AI depends on a continuous flow of data between the edge, AI models and the systems taking action in the real world," said Sven Oehme, Chief Technology Officer at DDN. "M2M Tech is demonstrating how DDN Infinia can provide the scalable data foundation that connects those environments, turning distributed video and sensor data into intelligence that can be searched, analyzed and acted on. This is an important step in moving Physical AI beyond individual pilots toward repeatable, production-scale deployments across industries."

From GTC Architecture to ALL IN Applications

M2M's message at ALL IN is straightforward:

Sense -> Infer -> Store -> Understand -> Act -> Learn

The application may change, but the underlying Physical AI pipeline remains reusable across industries.

M2M will showcase these capabilities at ALL IN 2026 in Montreal, including Smart City agentic vision AI applications, PPE Safety, Edge AI, Agentic AI, Digital Twins and real-world industry deployment examples.

About M2M Tech

M2M Tech is a Canadian Applied AI and Edge Computing company developing Physical AI systems for distributed and industrial environments. Through its MEA Edge AI platform, AURA Digital Twin and ARC Agentic AI software, M2M connects physical-world data, local inference, AI data infrastructure and operational workflows.

Follow M2M Tech: LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube

About DDN

DDN is the world's leading AI and data intelligence company, powering the world's most demanding AI workloads by keeping GPUs fed, efficient, and productive-at massive scale-so organizations can train, checkpoint, and infer faster with less footprint and power while M@Machieving tremendous ROI from their AI investments. From hyperscalers and next-gen cloud builders to enterprises, governments, and research institutions, DDN delivers proven data intelligence at exabyte scale across hundreds of thousands of GPUs-so customers can deploy AI with confidence, accelerate time-to-value, and realize outsized returns. Discover more at ddn.com.

Follow DDN: LinkedIn, X, and YouTube

Source: M2M Tech Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314343