Global survey of 1,500 C-level executives shows value realization sits at the intersection of investment, organizational readiness, governance and ability to measure desired outcomes and warns of a widening gap that is bottlenecking returns on AI.

HTEC, a global product engineering and AI transformation company, today released preview findings from its AI Value Realization Report 2026, based on a survey of 1,500 C-level executives across the US, UK, Germany, and the UAE. The research reveals that AI investment is accelerating faster than organizations' ability to absorb it creating a growing bottleneck between what companies are spending on AI and the value they are actually able to realize from it.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915718678/en/

HTEC, a global product engineering and AI transformation company, today released preview findings from its AI Value Realization Report 2026, based on a survey of 1,500 C-level executives across the US, UK, Germany, and the UAE.

Seventy-nine percent of executives report increased AI investment over the past ten months, with spending up by an average of 31%. But according to HTEC's findings, that capital is being committed faster than the capabilities needed to measure, govern, and convert it into outcomes are being built.

"Even at this early stage, one pattern already stands out: organizations are committing capital to AI faster than they are building the capabilities needed to measure and govern outcomes effectively," the report notes.

Value realization is not one thing it's an intersection

The research underscores that turning AI investment into sustained business value is not a single decision or a single line item. It depends on the interaction of several factors at once: how much is invested, how ready the organization is to absorb that investment operationally, and whether employees have the skills, tools, and trust to put AI to work day to day.

More than three-quarters of executives (77%) now agree that AI value is constrained more by people and processes than by technology itself. And despite growing investment, only 24% of organizations say they provide comprehensive AI enablement training, role-specific guidance, and ongoing support while 27% say employees are largely left to learn and adopt AI on their own.

"Organizations often focus on teaching people how to use AI. The bigger challenge is redesigning the environment in which they use it," said Srdjan Jovanovic, Chief People Officer at HTEC. "AI changes workflows, decision-making, governance, and even how capabilities are sourced and scaled. Employee enablement is critical, but it is only one part of a broader operating model transformation."

A widening gap and a bottleneck in value realized

The gap between investment and readiness is not closing and its consequences are already visible. Executives report unexpected costs of scaling AI without the visibility to manage it: 24% experienced higher AI usage costs due to insufficient tracking, and between 18% and 21% reported reduced productivity, lower employee confidence, or slower innovation as a result of AI adoption.

"Many organizations are investing heavily in AI but still lack a reliable view of the value it delivers across different functions, teams, and use cases," said Marko Anic, VP, Engineering and Delivery at HTEC. "That's one of the challenges that has led us to develop OneLoopAi, HTEC's intelligence platform that connects resource utilization, AI adoption, costs, value realized, and customer and team satisfaction, providing greater visibility and transparency in how organizations track AI outcomes."

Outcomes, not inputs, are shaping strategy and pace

Perhaps the clearest signal of AI's maturing role is what executives are now prioritizing. Only 18% still rank cost reduction among the most important outcomes of AI investment. Instead, priorities are spread across improved decision quality (29%), productivity gains (27%), better customer experience (27%), innovation (26%), and faster time-to-market (25%) with no single outcome dominating.

That shift matters; with no consensus on which outcome matters most, the specific outcomes an organization is chasing not investment size alone are what should determine its AI strategy and the pace at which it scales. Priorities already vary sharply by industry, from Financial Services and Telecommunications prioritizing decision quality, to Manufacturing focused on productivity, to Automotive and Healthcare racing on time-to-market.

"Just over a year ago, much of the AI conversation was about experimentation. Today, organizations are scaling their initiatives, investing more, and setting more ambitious expectations for the value AI should create. But higher investment does not automatically lead to greater impact," said Alex Rumble, Chief Marketing Officer at HTEC. "Organizations that treat enablement as a company-wide capability, rather than an isolated training initiative, will be far better positioned to translate AI investment into sustained business performance."

About the Research

The findings are drawn from a global survey of 1,500 C-level executives including CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CFOs, COOs, CPOs, and CSOs commissioned by HTEC and conducted by Censuswide. The full HTEC AI Value Realization Report 2026, including detailed industry and regional analysis, will publish in September 2026.

About HTEC

HTEC is a global product engineering and AI transformation company that partners with organizations to design, build, and scale technology that drives measurable business outcomes. Through platforms like OneLoopAi, HTEC helps enterprises connect AI investment, adoption, cost, and value realization into a single source of visibility.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915718678/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Alex Rumble Chief Marketing Officer, HTEC alex.rumble@htecgroup.com