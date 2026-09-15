Luoyang Easttec Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd.: Luoyang Easttec Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd Launches SH-FA2436 and SH-FA2442 Tempering Furnaces, Overcoming Key Convection Tempering Challenges

Luoyang Easttec Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. launched two new convection glass tempering furnaces, the SH-FA2436 and SH-FA2442. Under CEO Zora, the models overcome key technical challenges such as film oxidation, uneven heating, and deformation control in large-format Low-E glass processing, delivering higher yield and stable optical performance.

LUOYANG, CN / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Luoyang Easttec Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. announced the official launch of two new convection flat glass tempering furnace models: the SH-FA2436 and SH-FA2442. This product release represents a major achievement in Easttec's continued pursuit of breakthroughs in glass processing equipment, directly responding to the growing global demand for high-performance Low-E glass, architectural glass, furniture glass, and appliance glass. Built on more than a decade of experience in glass tempering processes and thermal control, the new models have overcome the long-standing technical challenges of traditional radiant heating furnaces in high-end glass processing - including film oxidation, uneven heating, and low yield - by addressing the root causes in heating method, temperature uniformity, and continuous production capability.

The Value of Convection Tempering for High-Performance Glass

Convection tempering furnaces, also known as forced hot air circulation tempering furnaces, represent an important equipment direction developed for high-performance glass processing. Unlike traditional tempering furnaces that rely on radiant heating, convection tempering equipment uses forced hot air circulation convection heating technology combined with radiant heating elements to achieve efficient and uniform heating on both the upper and lower surfaces of the glass. Its core value lies in the fact that for glass products sensitive to heating methods - especially Low-E glass - it effectively avoids film oxidation and uneven heating caused by traditional radiant heating, thereby achieving higher yield and more stable optical performance.

From a materials and process perspective, glass tempering quality depends not only on the heating temperature curve, but also heavily on the uniformity of heat exchange at the glass surface, airflow organization, and the response accuracy of the temperature control system. Easttec's long-term accumulation in glass tempering equipment enables it to control the glass heating process more precisely from the thermal source, thereby improving the flatness, granularity, and optical performance stability of tempered glass.

Easttec's Entry Point: Overcoming Technical Challenges from the Thermal Source

Easttec's more than ten years of deep cultivation in glass tempering equipment provides a unique foundation for its new generation of convection tempering furnaces. Tempered glass performance depends not only on heating and cooling processes, but also on the equipment's ability to control heat exchange at the glass surface. This profound understanding of thermal processes and material behavior allows Easttec to more precisely control the microscopic stress distribution and macroscopic performance of tempered glass from the early stages of product development.

Under the leadership of CEO Zora, the company has systematically advanced the development of its convection tempering product line in recent years, focusing on overcoming the following key technical challenges:

Challenge of Convection Heating Uniformity: Traditional radiant heating methods are prone to film oxidation and uneven heating when processing Low-E glass, leading to reduced yield and unstable optical performance. Easttec adopts forced hot air circulation convection heating technology combined with radiant heating elements, overcoming the technical bottleneck of efficient and uniform heating on both upper and lower glass surfaces, making it especially suitable for products sensitive to heating methods such as Low-E glass.

Challenge of Stability in Continuous Batch Production: The new models support continuous batch production, solving the problems of temperature control drift and output quality fluctuation during long-term continuous operation of traditional equipment. The tempered glass produced has high flatness, excellent granularity, and stable optical performance, meeting application needs in architecture, furniture, appliances, shower rooms, and other fields.

Challenge of Compatibility with Large and Multiple Specifications: The SH-FA2436 and SH-FA2442 cover two length specifications - 3660 mm and 4200 mm - on a 2440 mm width base, overcoming the challenges of deformation control and uniform heating during the heating and conveying of large-format glass, precisely matching the mainstream size requirements of current architectural curtain walls, commercial windows, and high-end furniture glass. Among them, the SH-FA2442's processing capability of up to 4200 mm provides strong support for the production of ultra-long windows, partitions, and curtain wall glass.

Challenge of Process Adaptability for Multiple Glass Categories: The equipment is suitable for a wide range of categories including Low-E glass, architectural glass, furniture glass, appliance glass, and shower room glass. It overcomes the process compatibility challenge of different coating types and different glass thicknesses on the same equipment, offering excellent process adaptability and cost-effectiveness in the high-end glass processing market.

Easttec Convection Tempering Furnace Product Series and Applications

According to CEO Zora, Easttec's entry into the convection tempering furnace field is based on a comprehensive understanding of the entire chain "from thermal process to finished product performance." She emphasized: "Based on years of experience in glass tempering equipment, we optimize the 'genes' of tempered glass from the source of the heating method, overcoming one by one the long-standing industry technical challenges such as film oxidation, uneven heating, and large-format deformation control, precisely matching the stringent requirements for flatness, granularity, and optical performance in the new energy, architecture, and appliance sectors. We are committed to solving practical engineering challenges in industrial settings through solid process breakthroughs."

About Luoyang Easttec Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd

Easttec is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of glass tempering equipment. Its products are widely used in multiple industrial fields including architecture, furniture, appliances, and shower rooms. With superior product quality and professional technical service, Easttec has earned the trust of customers worldwide. Under the leadership of CEO Zora, Easttec is committed to promoting the advancement of glass processing equipment through continuous technological breakthroughs and contributing to global industrial development.

Media Contact

Organization: Luoyang Easttec Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd.

Contact Person Name: Zora Zhou

Website: https://www.glasstemperingmachine.net/

Email: sales@easttecglass.com

Contact Number: +8613613792540

City: Luoyang

State: Henan

Country: China

SOURCE: Luoyang Easttec Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/luoyang-easttec-intelligent-technology-co.-ltd-launches-sh-fa2436-and-1221105