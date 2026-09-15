Morocco Strategic Minerals Corporation: Morocco Strategic Minerals Reports New Gold Mineralization North of Aït Zekri and Announces Stock Option Grants

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morocco Strategic Minerals Corporation. (TSXV: MCC) ("Morocco Strategic Minerals" or the "Company") announces new surface rock sampling results from the Tamdghoust exploration permit, located north of the historical Aït Zekri mine within its Western High Atlas portfolio in Morocco. The results identify gold-bearing quartz veins, locally associated with significant silver and copper mineralization, expanding the Company's gold exploration targets beyond the historical drilling footprint at Aït Zekri.

New Gold Occurrences North of Aït Zekri

The Company's recent surface sampling program, consisting of 48 grab samples, has extended the known mineralized trend by approximately 2,800 metres along strike. The newly identified occurrences display geological characteristics similar to those observed at the Aït Zekri mine. At Aït Zekri, gold mineralization is associated with quartz veining and sulphides hosted within pelitic rocks and calcareous sandstones, with local brecciation and alteration. These results materially expand the prospective footprint and support the interpretation of a broader mineralized trend extending northward from Aït Zekri.

- Further geological mapping, systematic sampling and drilling will be required to establish the continuity, geometry and extent of mineralization along this trend.

Gold assay highlights include:

2.57 g/t Au in sample TM-GB-0006;

in sample TM-GB-0006; 2.33 g/t Au in sample TM-GB-0016;

in sample TM-GB-0016; 1.68 g/t Au in sample TM-GB-0010;

in sample TM-GB-0010; 1.37 g/t Au in sample TM-GB-0021; and

in sample TM-GB-0021; and 0.80 g/t Au in sample TM-GB-0022.





Gold values in the analyzed sample series ranged from below 0.05 g/t Au to 2.57 g/t Au, with 14 out of the 48 samples returning grades greater than 0.20 g/t Au, highlighting the widespread occurrence of gold mineralization within the sampled quartz-vein system.





Figure 1: Drillhole and surface samples location at Ait Zekri licence et Tamdghoust permit

In addition to the gold results, the sampling program returned notable copper and silver values from several locations across the permit.

Copper and associated silver highlights include:

4.27% Cu and 193 g/t Ag in sample TM-GB-0049;

in sample TM-GB-0049; 2.57% Cu and 88 g/t Ag in sample TM-GB-0048; and

in sample TM-GB-0048; and 1.69% Cu and 57 g/t Ag in sample TM-GB-0005.





Additional notable silver results include:

143 g/t Ag in sample TM-GB-0008;

in sample TM-GB-0008; 121 g/t Ag in sample TM-GB-0050;

in sample TM-GB-0050; 95 g/t Ag in sample TM-GB-0017;

in sample TM-GB-0017; 78 g/t Ag in sample TM-GB-0016;

in sample TM-GB-0016; 69 g/t Ag in sample TM-GB-0019;

in sample TM-GB-0019; 62 g/t Ag in sample TM-GB-0018;

in sample TM-GB-0018; 62 g/t Ag in sample TM-GB-0021; and

in sample TM-GB-0021; and 56 g/t Ag in sample TM-GB-0045.

The distribution of gold, copper and silver values across multiple sampling locations provides additional targets for follow-up exploration and supports further geological and structural evaluation of the mineralized vein system across the Tamdghoust permit.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Quartz-vein-hosted mineralization observed at Tamdghoust.

Aït Zekri: Historical Drilling and Geological Context

A recent compilation by GoldMinds Geoservices incorporates 18 historical diamond drill holes totalling approximately 2,018.6 metres, with assay information available for a significant portion of the drilling. The historical drill-hole data, gold assays and AZ-GB surface samples have been integrated into a preliminary three-dimensional geological model to evaluate the relationship between surface mineralization and the zones intersected at depth.

Historical drilling highlights include:

SAZ-12: 1.94 g/t Au over 5.00 metres from a downhole depth of 43.70 metres, including 6.48 g/t Au over 1.00 metre

from a downhole depth of 43.70 metres, including SAZ-13: 1.99 g/t Au over 6.00 metres from a downhole depth of 65.30 metres;

from a downhole depth of 65.30 metres; SAZ-17: 2.85 g/t Au over 2.00 metres from a downhole depth of 81.50 metres, including 5.06 g/t Au over 1.00 metre

from a downhole depth of 81.50 metres, including SAZ-6: 1.84 g/t Au over 3.10 metres from a downhole depth of 54.20 metres; and

from a downhole depth of 54.20 metres; and SAZ-13: 0.86 g/t Au over 6.30 metres from a downhole depth of 52.00 metres.





*Reported intervals are downhole lengths and do not necessarily represent true widths.

The deepest mineralization identified to date was intersected in hole SAZ-9 at approximately 180 metres below surface, highlighting the significant vertical extent of the Aït Zekri mineralized system, which remains open for further evaluation along strike and at depth. The combined surface and drill-hole dataset highlights several important characteristics of the Aït Zekri target, where gold mineralization has been identified both in multiple historical drill holes and in surface rock samples. Gold values at surface occur along the same broader prospective trend as the drilled mineralization, supporting the interpretation of a potentially continuous mineralized system. The presence of mineralization from surface to depth provides additional potential for vertical extension.





Figure 3: Section view of the Ait Zekri exploration area showing historical SAZ diamond drill holes, gold-bearing drill intervals.

Advancing Toward Drilling Across the High Atlas Portfolio

Across its Western High Atlas portfolio, the Company is accelerating preparations for exploration and resource-definition drilling on priority targets. Its permanent field team is advancing geological and technical work in parallel with applications for drilling authorizations and coordination with specialized contractors.

Site preparation includes cleaning and rehabilitation of historical mine workings, pumping of flooded levels, stability and safety assessments, and preparation of access for field crews and drilling equipment. These activities are being coordinated with the geological work to support the safe and efficient advancement of the planned programs.

Drilling will aim to better define the geometry, continuity and grade distribution of priority mineralized structures and collect the data needed to support a potential future mineral resource estimate. The Company is targeting the commencement of initial drilling before the end of 2026, subject to the required authorizations, completion of preparatory work and contractor availability.

"The Tamadghoust results broaden the gold exploration opportunity north of Aït Zekri and add copper and silver targets to our follow-up program" said Pierre-Olivier Goulet, Chief Executive Officer. "Historical drilling provides an important foundation for understanding the mineralized system, while our surface work is identifying additional areas to evaluate. Across the High Atlas portfolio, our focus is on advancing the strongest targets toward drilling, with geological work, permitting, contractor coordination and site preparation progressing in parallel."

Analytical Methods

All samples were submitted to the African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (Afrilab) in Marrakech, Morocco. Samples were analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead and zinc using aqua regia digestion with an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Samples containing greater than 5% Cu were reanalyzed using titration, and gold was assayed by fire assay.

The Company's QA/QC program includes the insertion of certified reference materials, blank samples and duplicate samples within the sample stream. Quality-control results are reviewed by the Company's independent Qualified Person before analytical results are approved for public disclosure.

Stock Option Grants

The Corporation also announces the grant, effective September 15, 2026, of an aggregate of 4,920,000 stock options to directors, officers and members of its team. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.25 for a term of five years. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Corporation.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this release has been approved by Merouane Rachidi, Ph.D., P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Contact Information

Pierre-Olivier Goulet

President and Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@moroccosm.com

TEL: 1-579-476-7000

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding geological and structural interpretations; the potential orientation, continuity and extent of mineralization; the identification, evaluation and prioritization of exploration and drill targets; additional geological and technical work, including mapping, sampling and three-dimensional modelling; the rehabilitation, dewatering and access of historical mine workings; the timing and commencement of drilling; the receipt of required authorizations; contractor availability; the potential results of future exploration and drilling programs; the potential definition of mineralized structures and their geometry, continuity and grade distribution; the collection of data to support a potential future mineral resource estimate; and the exploration and development potential of the Company's Western High Atlas portfolio.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "targets", "may", "will", "could", "should", "potential", or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking information is based on the Company's estimates, expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

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