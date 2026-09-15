Teads Holding Co.: Teads Strengthens Leadership Team with Two Senior Appointments

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads (Nasdaq: TEAD), the omnichannel outcomes platform, today announced two senior leadership appointments: Alex Underwood as Managing Director of North America and Alena Morris as Senior Vice President, Client Solutions & Strategic Products. Both will be based in Teads' New York office, reporting to Chief Commercial Officer Mollie Spilman.

The appointments strengthen Teads' commercial leadership team as it focuses on driving growth and helping advertisers navigate an increasingly complex media and technology industry. Underwood will lead Teads' business across North America, overseeing strategy and operations across the region, with a focus on accelerating growth and deepening relationships with agencies and enterprise brands. Morris will drive global go-to-market strategies, translating the company's product innovations into differentiated commercial solutions that deliver client value and revenue growth.

Underwood brings extensive experience building commercial and partnership teams across some of the world's largest technology and media businesses. He previously served as Global Head of Agency Development at Reddit, leading relationships with agencies. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Global Strategic Partnerships at Spotify, where he established its first Global Agency Development team and scaled it into a broader Advertising Partnerships organization spanning global brand partnerships, trading and audience solutions. He spent seven years at Google across London and New York, where he developed the North American agency go-to-market strategy and launched its Global Media Agency Council.

Morris joins Teads with a proven track record across advertising, technology and media, spanning product marketing, go-to-market strategy and commercialization. She has held leadership roles at Kargo, PubMatic, Quantcast and CBS Interactive, where she helped businesses respond to major shifts across programmatic advertising, CTV, commerce media and AI. In her new global role, Morris will lead the go-to-market for Teads' Client Solutions & Strategic Products organization, including the development of go-to-market sales strategies, narratives and enablement, while overseeing pre- and post-sale solutions and helping to bring client and market feedback closer to Teads' product organization.

Mollie Spilman, Chief Commercial Officer at Teads said: "Alex and Alena bring an incredible depth of experience across the advertising and technology world, and I'm thrilled to have them both on board. They truly understand what it is that brands and agencies need from their partners, but also what it takes to turn great technology into real value for clients and translate our product innovation into revenue. As we continue working towards accelerated growth, their leadership and expertise will be vital."

Alex Underwood, Managing Director of North America at Teads said: "This is an exciting time to be joining the Teads team and leading growth across North America. Teads works with so many incredible partners already, and I'm eager to deepen these relationships while building new ones in the region."

Alena Morris, Senior Vice President, Client Solutions & Strategic Products at Teads said: "With media evolving at a rapid pace, the need for innovative media and advertising technology solutions has never been greater. Joining Teads allows our team to not only drive exceptional results for clients, but also show the market how we solve many of today's most complex challenges."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. You can generally identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "guidance," "outlook," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "foresee," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the risk that our newly

appointed commercial leadership may not successfully execute our go-to-market strategies or accelerate revenue growth in North America or globally as anticipated; the highly competitive nature of the digital, CTV, and streaming advertising markets; and the other important risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year

ended December 31, 2025, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on our website at https://investors.teads.com/ and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any

forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Teads

Teads Holding Co. ("Teads") (Nasdaq: TEAD) is a leading omnichannel advertising platform focused on driving outcomes for brand and performance advertisers across screens. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for full funnel objectives, Teads drives value by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York, with a global team of around 1,700 people in 30+ countries.

For more information, visit www.teads.com

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