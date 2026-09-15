Genius Group Limited: Genius Group Announces New Analyst Report from Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research analyzes the Company's 156% Year-on-Year H1 2026 Revenue Growth and $7.0 Million Net Profit from Operations

Highlights Genius Group's focus on NAV Per Share as a Key Metric and the Company's reported $106.6 Million in Net Assets, Up 57% Year-on-Year,

Diamond Equity Research Reviews Genius Group's Up to $100 Million AI Treasury Plan, Beginning with a $20 Million Phase 1 Focus on Frontier AI

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group"- "GNS" or the "Company"), a leading AI-powered education group, today announced the release of a new Analyst Update Report from Diamond Equity Research, an issuer-sponsored equity research firm focused on small-capitalization companies, covering Genius Group's common stock.

Genius Group has worked with Diamond Equity Research ("DER") to perform independent research that will create greater awareness and exposure in the investment community for the Company's AI-powered education growth plans, net asset value per share strategy and dual AI and Bitcoin Treasury strategy.

Report Highlights

Notable highlights from the report include:

Launch of the AI Treasury and the AGI Infinity Portfolio Reframes the Equity Story Around Artificial General Intelligence: The board authorized a Genius AI Treasury in May 2026, with the AGI Infinity Portfolio as its first vehicle and an initial envelope of up to $100 million across three phases. Phase 1 targets $20 million of pre-IPO exposure in SEC-registered closed-end interval funds, with look through to named frontier-AI private companies including SpaceX at 10.7%, Anthropic at 10.5% and OpenAI at 6.9%. Phase 2 contemplates $30 million into listed compute, power and semiconductor infrastructure and Phase 3 a further $50 million into second-order beneficiaries. Management's aspirational five-year plan grows the portfolio to $800 million by 2030 within a $2 billion balance sheet, held at or below 40% of total assets to remain outside the Investment Company Act of 1940.





The board authorized a Genius AI Treasury in May 2026, with the AGI Infinity Portfolio as its first vehicle and an initial envelope of up to $100 million across three phases. Phase 1 targets $20 million of pre-IPO exposure in SEC-registered closed-end interval funds, with look through to named frontier-AI private companies including SpaceX at 10.7%, Anthropic at 10.5% and OpenAI at 6.9%. Phase 2 contemplates $30 million into listed compute, power and semiconductor infrastructure and Phase 3 a further $50 million into second-order beneficiaries. Management's aspirational five-year plan grows the portfolio to $800 million by 2030 within a $2 billion balance sheet, held at or below 40% of total assets to remain outside the Investment Company Act of 1940. Net Asset Value per Share Adopted as the Key Metric, With the Shares at a Substantial Discount to Stated Book: Management has adopted net asset value per share, total assets less total liabilities divided by shares outstanding, as its primary shareholder metric, and intends to compound it by growing net assets through the operating businesses and the dual treasury while shrinking the denominator through buybacks and retirements. DER calculated net asset value per share of $0.61 based on estimated unaudited net assets of $106.6 million and 173.4 million shares at 30 June 2026. In June 2026 the company bought back 12.6 million shares and cancelled a further 20 million, together equivalent to approximately 27% of the float, a further 30.1 million shares have been identified for retirement, and the ICC arbitration awarded the recovery of 7.4 million shares and $8.0 million of cash against LZG International.





Management has adopted net asset value per share, total assets less total liabilities divided by shares outstanding, as its primary shareholder metric, and intends to compound it by growing net assets through the operating businesses and the dual treasury while shrinking the denominator through buybacks and retirements. DER calculated net asset value per share of $0.61 based on estimated unaudited net assets of $106.6 million and 173.4 million shares at 30 June 2026. In June 2026 the company bought back 12.6 million shares and cancelled a further 20 million, together equivalent to approximately 27% of the float, a further 30.1 million shares have been identified for retirement, and the ICC arbitration awarded the recovery of 7.4 million shares and $8.0 million of cash against LZG International. Profitability Achieved Through H1 2026 Following the FY 2025 Restructuring: Genius Group reported unaudited operational revenue of $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 171% year-over-year, and $3.2 million in the second quarter, up 112%, taking first-half operational revenue to approximately $6.5 million. Gross profit rose 228% and 978% respectively across the two quarters, with first quarter gross margin improving to 62% from 52%, while net profit from operations reversed from losses of $0.5 million and $2.3 million in the prior-year periods to profits of $2.7 million and $4.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA from operations was positive in both quarters, at $0.6 million and $0.3 million against negative $0.4 million and negative $0.6 million a year earlier. DER highlights that these figures cover the three operating business units only and exclude central treasury gains and losses and central financing, investing, legal and management items, so they are not directly comparable with the audited group accounts. Alongside the operating improvement the company sold the remainder of its Bitcoin treasury during the first quarter and repaid its $8.5 million of debt in full, materially de-risking the capital structure ahead of the treasury relaunch.





Genius Group reported unaudited operational revenue of $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 171% year-over-year, and $3.2 million in the second quarter, up 112%, taking first-half operational revenue to approximately $6.5 million. Gross profit rose 228% and 978% respectively across the two quarters, with first quarter gross margin improving to 62% from 52%, while net profit from operations reversed from losses of $0.5 million and $2.3 million in the prior-year periods to profits of $2.7 million and $4.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA from operations was positive in both quarters, at $0.6 million and $0.3 million against negative $0.4 million and negative $0.6 million a year earlier. DER highlights that these figures cover the three operating business units only and exclude central treasury gains and losses and central financing, investing, legal and management items, so they are not directly comparable with the audited group accounts. Alongside the operating improvement the company sold the remainder of its Bitcoin treasury during the first quarter and repaid its $8.5 million of debt in full, materially de-risking the capital structure ahead of the treasury relaunch. Valuation - $1.54: DER's valuation of Genius Group is based on a sum-of-the-parts framework that separates the operating education business from the newly authorized dual treasury. DER values Part A, the core EdTech business, at $262.5 million of equity, weighting a DCF at 90%, discounted at a 12.4% rate, and a guideline public company analysis at 10%, applying a 2.34x cohort EV/Sales multiple to DER's FY 2026 revenue estimate of $19.0 million, or $1.51 per share on 173.4 million shares. Part B, the treasury, carries $17.8 million of assets pro forma for the proposed $12.5 million perpetual preferred tranche, which ranks senior, leaving $0.03 per share. DER's blended framework derives an illustrative valuation of $1.54 per share, contingent on continued financing access and successful execution.





The new report is available here.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is an equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms. For more information, please visit www.diamondequityresearch.com.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will", "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Disclosures

Diamond Equity Research, LLC has created and distributed the report referenced in this press release. This report is based on information it considers reliable, including the subject of the report. This report does not explicitly or implicitly affirm that the information contained within this document is accurate and/or comprehensive, and as such should not be relied on in such a capacity. All information contained within this report is subject to change without any formal or other notice provided. Diamond Equity Research, LLC is not a FINRA registered broker/dealer or investment adviser and does not provide investment banking services and follows customary internal trading procedures pending the release of the report found on its website disclosure page.

This document is not produced in conjunction with a security offering and is not an offering to purchase securities. This report does not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Recipients of this report should consult professionals around their personal situation, including taxation. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in micro capitalization equities, including the complete potential loss of their investment.

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by Genius Group Limited for producing research materials regarding Genius Group Limited, and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however, the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for an annual or semi-annual research engagement. As of 09/11/2026, the issuer has paid us a total of $121,500 for our research services, which commenced on 04/16/2022, which could present a conflict of interest. The first year was billed annually for $27,000. Thereafter, payments were made in equal installments of $13,500 for six-month semi-annual periods, with $13,500 received in April 2023 for the April-October 2023 period. A payment of $27,000 was made in May 2024 to cover two outstanding six-month terms corresponding to October 2023 and April 2024. An additional $13,500 was received in November 2024 for the October 2024-April 2025 period, followed by another $13,500 payment received in May 2025 for the April 2025-October 2025 period, another $13,500 payment received in November 2025 for the October 2025-April 2026 period and another $13,500 payment received in September 2026 for the April 2026-October 2026 period. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company but usually does not exceed $5,000. The issuer has paid Diamond Equity Research, LLC for non-research related services as of 09/11/2026 consisting of $3,000 for presenting at a virtual investment conference and $2,000 for organizing an investment dinner. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Diamond Equity Research, LLC is not a registered broker dealer and does not conduct investment banking or receive commission sharing revenue arrangements related to the subject company of the report. The price per share and trading volume of subject company and companies referenced in this report may fluctuate and Diamond Equity Research, LLC is not liable for these inherent market fluctuations. The past performance of this investment is not indicative of the future performance, no returns are guaranteed, and a loss of capital may occur. Certain transactions, such as those involving futures, options, and other derivatives, can result in substantial risk and are not suitable for all investors.

Contacts

For enquiries, contact investor@geniusgroup.ai