American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) Announces New Texatron Testing Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (AMFN) ("American Fusion" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced fusion-energy technology, today announced results from the latest series of experiments conducted by the American Fusion technical team at the Company's facility involving its proprietary Texatron fusion-energy technology.

The latest experiments represent an important advancement in the Company's ongoing development program. The AMFN team used high-voltage capacitor banks to generate a series of short-duration, high-intensity pulsed magnetic fields designed to rapidly compress-or implode-a toroidal plasma.

According to observations from the experimental program, the pulsed magnetic-field configuration produced toroidal plasmas that were hotter and denser than those generated during the Company's earlier high-current experiments. Importantly, the Company also reports that the resulting toroidal plasma structures remained stable against significant magnetohydrodynamic ("MHD") instabilities during the experimental pulse.

Supporting the Texatron Shock-Heating Concept

The Texatron is being developed around a pulsed approach to fusion rather than attempting to maintain plasma continuously for extended periods.

In the latest configuration, electrical energy stored in a capacitor bank is released rapidly to create an intense transient magnetic field. The field compresses the electrically conducting toroidal plasma. Rapid compression can increase plasma density while shock processes can convert part of the compression energy into thermal energy, increasing plasma temperature.

American Fusion believes the latest observations support two important elements of the Texatron development concept: rapid magnetic compression can produce increasingly hot and dense toroidal plasmas, and the toroidal structure can remain organized during the violent compression event rather than immediately being disrupted by MHD instabilities.

Plasma stability is particularly important because fusion performance ultimately depends not simply upon achieving high temperature, but upon simultaneously achieving sufficient temperature, fuel density and confinement.

"These latest experiments were extraordinary to witness," said Dr. John E. Brandenburg, Chief Technology Officer of American Fusion. "From a scientific-development standpoint, it feels like playing 18 holes of golf and getting a hole-in-one on every hole. Test after test, we saw the behavior we were looking for: strong magnetic compression, hotter and denser plasma, and a remarkably robust toroidal plasma structure. These results give our team increased confidence in the fundamental Texatron concept and a very clear direction for the next phase of testing."

Independent Observation of the Test Program

The Company said the experimental sessions were also observed by Fabrice David, who was present throughout the latest testing program.

"I was personally present for every test session in this series and observed the experiments and the resulting data," said Fabrice David. "Based on what I personally witnessed and reviewed during the testing, I can independently confirm the results reported from these test sessions. The consistency of the observed plasma behavior across the experiments was particularly noteworthy."

The Company notes that Mr. David's statement represents his independent observation and review of the testing and should not be interpreted as third-party laboratory certification, peer review or independent validation of commercial fusion performance unless and until such testing is conducted under an applicable independent verification protocol.

From Plasma Compression to Direct Electricity

The experiments are also relevant to another important element of the Texatron architecture: American Fusion's proposed direct magnetic-to-electric energy-conversion system.

The Company is developing Texatron around the use of deuterium and helium-3 (D-³He) as fusion fuels. The principal D-³He reaction releases most of its fusion energy in energetic charged particles.

American Fusion's concept is that, following each fusion pulse, energy deposited into the toroidal plasma causes the plasma to expand against the surrounding magnetic field. The changing magnetic flux created by that expansion can then induce electrical current in surrounding conductors.

In this architecture, the energized toroidal plasma would effectively function as a magnetic armature within an electrical generator. The conceptual sequence is:

electrical pulse ? magnetic compression ? shock heating ? fusion ? plasma expansion ? changing magnetic field ? electrical output.

The Company's development objective is ultimately to convert fusion energy into electricity electromagnetically, potentially reducing reliance on the conventional heat ? steam ? turbine ? generator cycle used by most thermal power plants. The direct-conversion concept remains under development and has not yet been demonstrated as a commercial power-generation system.

Why Plasma Stability Matters

A plasma is an extremely hot collection of electrically charged particles. Unlike an ordinary gas, plasma responds strongly to electric and magnetic fields.

One of the longstanding challenges in fusion research is that a hot plasma can develop instabilities that cause it to distort, move, or lose confinement. These behaviors are commonly described through magnetohydrodynamics, or MHD.

The Texatron approach seeks to create a stable, toroidal-or doughnut-shaped-plasma and then compress that structure extremely rapidly with pulsed magnetic fields.

A simple analogy is a magnetic smoke ring. If the ring maintains its structure while being rapidly squeezed from the outside, its density and temperature can increase dramatically. The latest experiments showed that the Texatron toroidal plasma remained organized during this compression process.

Next Phase of Texatron Testing

American Fusion said its technical team will continue increasing the sophistication of its experimental program, with emphasis on quantitative measurement and repeatability.

Future testing is expected to focus on characterizing plasma temperature, density, magnetic-field strength, compression behavior, confinement time and stability, while continuing development toward D-³He fusion-relevant operating conditions.

The Company also intends to continue evaluating the magnetic-armature concept and the ability of the Texatron architecture to recover energy electromagnetically from an expanding plasma.

"These experiments are important because we are not simply trying to make a plasma," said Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion Inc. "We are systematically testing the individual physical principles that have to work together for Texatron to accomplish its ultimate objective. Seeing hotter, denser and stable toroidal plasmas from the new pulsed magnetic-field configuration is an encouraging development for the entire American Fusion team."

Leadership and Engineering Update

As American Fusion accelerates the Texatron development and testing program, Travis Yakimishyn is assuming the new role of Senior Electrical Engineer, allowing him to take an even more hands-on role in the Company's engineering activities. In this position, Yakimishyn will focus his experience directly on the design, development, testing and advancement of electrical and technical solutions supporting the Texatron platform. The Company believes this increased engineering focus will further strengthen the technical team as American Fusion progresses from its current experimental program toward increasingly advanced Texatron systems.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron Fusion Engine aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual-property protection and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of American Fusion Inc., including statements regarding American Fusion's intellectual property portfolio and pending and future patent applications; the development, testing, validation, anticipated performance, scalability and potential applications of the Texatron Fusion Engine; commercialization, manufacturing, financing, strategic partnerships, regulatory approvals and customer opportunities; the Company's evaluation of a potential listing on the Texas Stock Exchange; satisfaction of applicable listing standards and completion of any related corporate or capital-markets actions; and other future business operations. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Patent applications are subject to examination and there can be no assurance that any application will result in an issued or commercially valuable patent. The developed Texatron Fusion Engine is undergoing testing and continued engineering validation and has not demonstrated sustained net electricity generation from a commercial system. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve its scientific, engineering, regulatory, financing, manufacturing or commercialization objectives, satisfy the applicable initial listing standards of TXSE, receive approval to list its common stock on TXSE or complete any potential listing. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and American Fusion undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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