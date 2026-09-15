Perk Spend is built natively alongside Perk's Travel and Events modules, which have already surpassed $1 billion in annual US travel transaction value

Perk Spend is set to accelerate growth in the US, which already represents 30% of the Group's new business globally

1 in 4 US companies have no formal spend tool, the fragmentation Perk Spend is built to fix

Perk was recently listed as one of CNBC's world's top fintech companies, and ranked 37th in Fast Company's Best Workplace for Innovators

Perk, the AI-native platform for travel and spend management, today expanded its award-winning fintech product Perk Spend into the United States, where customers already spend over $1 billion a year on work travel and team events. This reflects Perk's ambition to become the single solution for every global team's rapidly-changing travel and spend needs.

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Perk Spend launches in the US

Today's announcement follows Perk's successful launch of Perk Spend in Europe, where up to 40% of new deals are for the combined Travel and Spend offering. The company expects the same in the US, a region which already drives 30% of new business globally. That momentum is built on real product depth, one data layer across travel, spend and events, an MCP server that lets customers book and manage it all from Claude and ChatGPT, and automation already handling 96% of travel bookings and 90% of expense reports with zero human touch.

Commissioned Perk research surveying 2,000 US employees found that 1 in 4 US companies still have no formal tool for managing spend and nearly a third of workers still submit expenses manually. As work travel keeps rising, so does the number of trips employees need to expense, and fragmented systems are making it harder for finance teams to handle the entire workflow. This launch is another way Perk is tackling shadow work: travel and spend in one platform. Perk's intelligent proprietary data shows that bookings from US companies traveling domestically from January to August 2026 are up by 28% year on year, and international return flights departing the US are up 14%.

Avi Meir, Co-Founder and CEO at Perk said, "US companies are spending more on travel every year, but the tools to manage it aren't keeping up. We've built one AI-native travel and spend platform with agentic capabilities for how American companies actually work."

What Perk Spend offers:

Bring Your Own Corporate Card (BYOC): Use an existing corporate card program and connect to Perk Spend, fully integrated with Perk Travel, so every transaction reconciles through one system.

Use an existing corporate card program and connect to Perk Spend, fully integrated with Perk Travel, so every transaction reconciles through one system. Direct Reimbursement: Employees who pay out of pocket get reimbursed straight to their bank account, no payroll wait. Perk captures the receipt, matches it, codes it, and pays out automatically once approved.

Employees who pay out of pocket get reimbursed straight to their bank account, no payroll wait. Perk captures the receipt, matches it, codes it, and pays out automatically once approved. Global, Customizable Per-Diems: Smart limits pull in country and city-level per diem rates, adjusting automatically on multi-country trips to keep teams tax compliant.

Smart limits pull in country and city-level per diem rates, adjusting automatically on multi-country trips to keep teams tax compliant. Native Integrations With Leading ERPs: Perk connects directly with leading ERPs, including NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, QuickBooks, and SAP S4, for a smooth path from card swipe to export.

Perk connects directly with leading ERPs, including NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, QuickBooks, and SAP S4, for a smooth path from card swipe to export. Perk Card : Coming soon, Perk will bring an industry-leading corporate charge card to the US that allows customers to manage spend controls, earn cashback, and pay securely around the globe.

: Coming soon, Perk will bring an industry-leading corporate charge card to the US that allows customers to manage spend controls, earn cashback, and pay securely around the globe. Pay and Earn Rewards With Personal Cards: Travelers gain their crucial loyalty and credit card points by paying travel providers directly on Perk for their flights and hotels.

Nikita Miller, President of Product and Technology at Perk, said, "Finance leaders don't want to choose between control and flexibility, they want both. Perk Spend gives them real-time visibility into every dollar spent, while letting employees keep the corporate card, the personal card, or the points they've already earned."

Perk Spend is already winning awards. This summer, Perk was listed as one of CNBC's world's top fintech companies, G2's leading travel and expense management solution in Europe, won PayTech's Best Spend Management award and ranked 37th in Fast Company's Best Workplace for Innovators.

About Perk

Perk (formerly TravelPerk) is an intelligent AI-native platform for travel and spend management, built to eliminate the hidden, manual tasks that drain productivity and morale what Perk calls shadow work. By automating travel bookings, expenses, invoice processing and events, the platform gives teams back time to focus on real work, with real impact. Trusted by more than 12,000 companies worldwide including On Running, Breitling and Fabletics Perk is tackling the 7 hours of lost productivity per employee each week, a $1.7 trillion problem revealed in The Cost of Shadow Work report Founded in 2015, the global company combines innovation, control, and simplicity to transform how businesses work today and in the future. Perk's mission is to power real work by removing the invisible tasks that slow teams down. Perk is a proud partner of the Audi Revolut F1 Team. Visit www.perk.com for more information.

Methodology

US travel booking figures are Perk's proprietary data: flights, hotels, cars, trains. Covers a 35-week period, year-on-year (Dec 29-Aug 30), 2025 vs 2026. Same customer cohort; Perk employee travel excluded. The data on expense submissions is based on a survey conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Perk, surveying 2,000 US professionals between April 15 and April 28, 2026.

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Contacts:

press@perk.com