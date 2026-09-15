Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc.: Orchestra BioMed Receives $6.1 Million Milestone Payment from Acquisition of Vivasure by Haemonetics

Payment follows approximately $5 million received in January 2026, bringing total cash proceeds received to approximately $11 million

Company remains eligible for up to approximately $10 million in additional proceeds through future revenue earnouts

Monetization of a strategic holding provides additional capital to advance Orchestra BioMed's pivotal programs and reflects its approach to creating value through partnerships





NEW HOPE, Pa., Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, "Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through strategic partnerships with market-leading global medical device companies, today announced the receipt of $6.1 million on September 14, 2026, as the first milestone payment in connection with the previously announced acquisition of Vivasure Medical Limited ("Vivasure") by Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE, "Haemonetics"). This second payment follows the approximately $5 million upfront payment received in January 2026 and brings total cash proceeds received by Orchestra BioMed from the transaction to approximately $11 million.

Vivasure, an Ireland-based company pioneering next-generation technology for percutaneous vessel closure, had been a strategic holding of Orchestra BioMed since the Company's formation. Haemonetics completed its acquisition of Vivasure on January 9, 2026, as previously announced.

The payment completes the approximately $11 million in proceeds previously disclosed as expected during 2026. Orchestra BioMed remains eligible to receive up to approximately $10 million in additional proceeds through future revenue earnouts, subject to the achievement of certain milestones, for total potential proceeds of up to $21 million.

Developed by Vivasure, the PerQseal® Elite system uses a proprietary bioabsorbable patch to seal large-bore arteriotomies and venotomies from inside the vessel, offering a sutureless, fully absorbable solution for structural heart and endovascular procedures. PerQseal Elite is not available for sale in the United States.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through strategic collaborations with market-leading global medical device companies. The Company's two flagship product candidates - Atrioventricular Interval Modulation (AVIM) Therapy and VirtueSirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (Virtue SAB) - are currently undergoing pivotal clinical trials for their lead indications, each representing multi-billion-dollar annual global market opportunities. AVIM Therapy is a bioelectronic treatment for hypertension, the leading risk factor for death worldwide, and is designed to be delivered by a pacemaker and achieve immediate, substantial and sustained reductions in blood pressure in patients with hypertensive heart disease. The Company has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world and the global leader in cardiac pacing therapies, for the development and commercialization of AVIM Therapy for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients. AVIM Therapy has FDA Breakthrough Device Designations for these patients, as well as an estimated 7.7 million total patients in the U.S. with uncontrolled hypertension despite medical therapy and increased cardiovascular risk. Virtue SAB is a highly differentiated, first-of-its-kind non-coated drug delivery angioplasty balloon system designed to deliver a large liquid dose of proprietary extended-release formulation of sirolimus, SirolimusEFR, for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Virtue SAB has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA for the treatment of coronary in-stent restenosis, coronary small vessel disease and below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit www.orchestrabiomed.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Haemonetics' innovative solutions addressing critical medical needs include a suite of hospital technologies designed to advance standards of care and help enhance outcomes for patients; end-to-end plasma collection technologies to optimize operations for plasma centers; and products to enable blood centers to collect in-demand blood components. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

References to Websites and Social Media Platforms

References to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Silas Newcomb

Orchestra BioMed

Snewcomb@orchestrabiomed.com

Media Contact:

Nina Premutico

Orchestra BioMed

npremutico@orchestrabiomed.com