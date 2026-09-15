Worldwide NFT, Inc. Announces Signing LOI to Acquire RedTrace Technologies, Inc.

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide NFT, Inc. (OTC: WNFT) ("WNFT") ("Company") announces that the Company has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire 100% of the capital stock of RedTrace Technologies, Inc. ("RedTrace"), a Maryland-based provider of cybersecurity services to the United States government (www.redtracetech.com). RedTrace generates several million dollars in annual revenue and positive run-rate EBITDA. The LOI is subject to customary closing conditions, including due diligence and execution of definitive documentation, including a formal purchase agreement, and is expected to close in the 4th calendar quarter of 2026.

"RedTrace is an excellent first acquisition for WNFT," said Jay Wright, CEO of WNFT. "Kelo Makelele, a decorated former Army Signal Corps officer with experience at U.S. Cyber Command, the National Security Agency, and the FBI, has built a nimble, proven provider of cybersecurity services. RedTrace has a solid reputation with the Army and other government customers. I look forward to working with Kelo as we build a large successful company."

"We are excited to sign this LOI with WNFT and work with Jay to create a significant force in helping to defend America against cyber threats," said Kelo Makelele, founder and CEO of RedTrace. "Cyber-attacks are as significant as kinetic threats on the 21st century battlefield. Having RedTrace become part of a publicly traded company will help give us a larger capability to aid in that fight."

About RedTrace Technologies, Inc.

RedTrace Technologies, Inc. (RedTrace) is a cyber intelligence-driven cybersecurity, information technology, and information operations firm primarily focused on assisting its commercial, federal, civilian, DoD, and U.S. intelligence community clients to achieve mission success by proactively identifying and mitigating cyber threats; supporting mission-critical IT components; and applying sound business and programmatic management principles - https://www.redtracetech.com/

About Worldwide NFT, Inc.

Worldwide NFT, Inc. (OTC: WNFT; WNFT) is a publicly traded company focused on acquiring strong operating companies, including looking to make accretive acquisitions in the defense, tech, manufacturing, or related industries. -.https://www.wnft.us/.

Cautionary statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. Words such as "plan," "goal," "will," "look forward," "would," "believe," and "is expected," and similar language are indicative of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ (sometimes materially) from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the company's ability to find, finance, and close accretive acquisitions. The RedTrace transaction is subject to customary due diligence and definitive documentation. Therefore revenue and EBITDA numbers are subject to closing the transaction and to maintenance of RedTrace's existing contracts. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.

Contact: Jay Wright, CEO

Worldwide NFT, Inc.

301.524.4759

jwright@wnft.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48429166-ffeb-477b-a110-0d25f5a3ca43

WORLDWIDE NFT, INC. ANNOUNCES SIGNING LOI TO ACQUIRE REDTRACE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Worldwide NFT, Inc. (OTC: WNFT) ("WNFT") ("Company") announces that the Company has signed a Letter...