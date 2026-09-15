XTEND AI Robotics, Inc.: XTEND Expands Global Footprint with New Site in Mexico as Mexico Allocates $17.5 Billion to Defense and Security in 2026

New regional operating hub will establish local manufacturing, integration and support capabilities and a strategic base for XTEND's growth across Mexico and the wider region

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XTEND AI Robotics, Inc. (NYSE: XTND), a global Physical AI and robotics company, today announced plans to establish XFAB Mexico, a new regional manufacturing, integration and support hub in Mexico, expanding the Company's global footprint and establishing local capabilities spanning manufacturing, system integration, technical support and customer operations.

XFABs are XTEND's regional operating hubs, designed to bring the Company's technology, manufacturing, integration, support and operational capabilities closer to the customers and environments where its XOS-powered robotic systems are deployed. XFAB Mexico will join XTEND's existing global network and serve as a foundation for the Company's growth in Mexico and the wider region.

The expansion positions XTEND closer to a significant defense and security opportunity. Mexico's 2026 federal budget allocates approximately MXN 296.8 billion (approximately US$17.5 billion)¹ across National Defense, the Navy, and Security and Citizen Protection. Mexico's diverse operating environments create requirements across situational awareness, personnel protection, counter-UAS and critical-infrastructure security.

"Mexico represents a significant opportunity for XTEND and another important step in expanding our global operating footprint," said Aviv Shapira, CEO and Co-Founder of XTEND. "We are building the infrastructure to scale XOS-powered robotic capabilities globally, while developing strong local capabilities in the markets that matter. Mexico's defense and security requirements, industrial capacity and technical talent make it a natural next step for XTEND."

XTEND intends to work with relevant Mexican institutions and industry around Mexico-specific requirements, with defense and the evolving needs of the Mexican Armed Forces expected to be an important initial focus, alongside national and public security and critical-infrastructure protection.

The operation will be led by Michaelle Fastlicht, General Manager of XTEND Mexico, with a focus on establishing XTEND's local capabilities and relationships across Mexico's government, defense, security, industrial and technology ecosystems.

"Mexico has the talent, industrial depth and ambition to play a meaningful role in the future of advanced robotics," said Fastlicht. "Our goal is to build in Mexico, for Mexico-combining XTEND's proven technology with Mexican talent and capabilities around the country's specific requirements."

XFAB Mexico is intended to incorporate local technical talent, suppliers, training and support as the operation grows, creating a foundation for XTEND to expand its capabilities in Mexico and the wider region.

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¹ Source: Mexico's Presupuesto de Egresos de la Federación para el Ejercicio Fiscal 2026, published by the Diario Oficial de la Federación, allocates MXN 170.75 billion to National Defense, MXN 65.93 billion to the Navy, and MXN 60.11 billion to Security and Citizen Protection, for a combined approximately MXN 296.8 billion. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent was calculated using Banco de México's published exchange rate of MXN 16.9707 per U.S. dollar on September 14, 2026.

Mexico 2026 Federal Expenditure Budget - Diario Oficial de la Federación

Banco de México - Exchange Rate Source

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding XTEND's plans to establish XFAB Mexico, the anticipated capabilities and benefits of the new regional operating hub, XTEND's strategy for growth in Mexico and the wider region, and the defense and security opportunity that Mexico may represent for XTEND. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including XTEND's ability to establish and operate XFAB Mexico as planned, the timing and size of orders from government and defense customers, geopolitical and economic conditions in Mexico and the other regions in which XTEND operates, and the other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC in connection with the business combination and in XTEND's other filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. XTEND does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About XTEND AI Robotics, Inc.

XTEND is a leader in software systems and Physical AI, deployed in high-threat, complex operational environments where human exposure carries significant risk. Powered by its proprietary XTEND Operating System (XOS), XTEND's integrated software and advanced robotic hardware solutions are designed to provide autonomy at the edge. Operating across Defense, Homeland Security, and Commercial Security missions through a platform of robots, drones, and robotic subsystems, XTEND's open architecture platform facilitates scalability across partners and third-party applications. With over 12,500 systems deployed in over 30 countries, XTEND's solutions have been validated in five combat zones and operationally deployed by national defense, special-mission units, and security organizations across the globe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel, and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, XTEND delivers NDAA-compliant solutions through a global network of regional XFAB manufacturing facilities located in the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, Israel, and Latvia.

Contacts

XTEND Media Contact:

Headline Media

Sarah Small

929-255-1449

sarah@headline.media

XTEND Investor Relations:

MZ North America

Shannon Devine

203-741-8811

XTND@mzgroup.us