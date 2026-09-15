Interact Software: Interact launches Cue and Conductor to create an AI-native intranet that adapts to what every employee needs next

Cue gives each employee the right answer and next action, while Conductor plans and runs the intranet work behind it

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interact, the AI-native employee experience platform provider that powers the world's best workplaces, today launched Cue, an adaptive AI intranet experience that personalizes what every employee sees, knows, and does next. Cue launches alongside Conductor, Interact's agentic AI engine that helps communications, HR and IT teams manage the platform by prompt instead of manually.

Together, Cue and Conductor personalize the employee experience while automating the work required to manage it, with existing permissions and governance kept in place. Unlike a static, one-size-fits-all homepage, Cue adapts its layout, features and content to each person using role, team, location, tenure, and live workplace context. Through Cue's conversational interface, employees can ask questions, find trusted answers, open the tools and resources relevant to them, and move directly to the next action. Answers remain traceable, actions are previewed, and existing permissions stay in force.

"For years, employees have had to adapt to the intranet. Cue makes the intranet adapt to them," said Simon Dance, CEO of Interact. "It raises the market standard from publishing information to actively helping every employee understand, decide, and act. A personal, useful experience for everyone, from headquarters to the frontline, should now be the baseline."

Conductor turns intranet goals into coordinated action

Conductor is Interact's agentic AI engine for communications, HR, and IT teams managing the employee experience. Type in a goal, like 'launch a policy,' 'improve onboarding' or 'clean up content,' and it will build the plan, draft and target content, coordinate approvals, schedule follow-up, and measure completion. It can also audit content, surface gaps, manage permissions, and make bulk changes. Teams review the plan before Conductor acts, so speed does not come at the expense of governance.

Interact describes this combination of personalized employee AI and coordinated platform action as organizational intelligence.

"Personal AI has made individuals faster. Functional AI has made departments smarter. Organizational intelligence connects the two," said Tom Walters, Vice President of Product at Interact. "Conductor turns a business goal into the campaign, audience, timing, follow-up and evidence needed to deliver it. Cue turns the result into what each employee needs to know and do."

Organizational intelligence across the employee experience

Together, Cue and Conductor bring organizational intelligence to the employee experience. One helps the organization run the experience and the other makes it relevant to each employee. Across communication, self-service, tool access, knowledge, community, alignment and recognition, that means less manual work for platform teams and less friction for employees, all grounded in Interact's analytics, governance, targeting and personalization.

Learn more about Cue and Conductor.

About Interact

Interact powers the world's best workplaces. Organizations like Levi's, Domino's, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Subway trust Interact's AI-driven, comprehensive employee experience platform to connect, engage, and inform their most important asset: their employees. To learn more, visit www.interactsoftware.com.

Media

Emma Johnson

press@interactsoftware.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f960ba2-abfa-4e39-93b4-3713604423f6