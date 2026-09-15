$300 million in new ultrapure water, wastewater, and zero liquid discharge contracts mark continued commercial momentum in the chips layer of the AI economy

Gradiant, the water layer of the AI economy, today announced $300 million in new contracts from semiconductor manufacturing customers since the start of 2026, reflecting strong commercial momentum in a sector where water security is becoming a critical enabler of scale and speed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915041166/en/

Gradiant today announced $300 million in new contracts from semiconductor manufacturing customers since the start of 2026.

Among the wins, Gradiant secured new contracts with several leading global semiconductor manufacturers across five fabrication sites in New York, Virginia, Idaho, and Utah. The projects include ultrapure water (UPW), high-recovery wastewater treatment, local scrubber reclaim, and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems designed to reduce freshwater demand, increase water reuse, and maximize production in increasingly water-constrained environments.

Rather than serving a single point in the water cycle, Gradiant will deliver its full semiconductor portfolio across these sites from ultrapure water production to high-recovery wastewater treatment, scrubber reclaim, treatment of complex streams such as hydrofluoric-acid wastewater, and zero liquid discharge. Several of the awards are repeat contracts from existing customers, including the second phase of a high-recovery wastewater facility at one of the world's largest semiconductor fabs and a scrubber reclaim design, already proven for the same customer in Singapore, Taiwan, and the U.S., that recovers more than 80 percent of feed volume.

"Water has become one of the defining constraints on how quickly the world can build the chips powering AI data centers, including high-bandwidth memory," said Prakash Govindan, CEO of Gradiant. "That's why leading semiconductor manufacturers keep choosing Gradiant: we own the full water cycle, from ultrapure water to the most complex wastewater streams, as one accountable partner. Water will not be the reason a fab falls behind."

"These wins are exactly the kind of momentum we need to reach our target of a $1 billion U.S. order book next year," said Nish Vora, Managing Director, Americas at Gradiant. "Each of these contracts reinforces Gradiant's position as the water layer for semiconductors, eliminating water as a constraint for the companies building the chips the AI economy runs on."

From ultrapure water and advanced wastewater treatment to high-recovery water reuse and ZLD systems, Gradiant's semiconductor solutions are designed to help manufacturers increase capacity while reducing water consumption and environmental impact. As investment in AI infrastructure continues to accelerate, water management is becoming a critical enabler of how fast the next generation of semiconductor fabs can scale.

About Gradiant

Gradiant is the Water Layer of the AI Economy. Founded at MIT and headquartered in Boston, Gradiant builds the water and wastewater infrastructure behind AI's build-out, from chips and data centers to the energy and industries that depend on them. As AI demand accelerates, water is becoming the resource that determines what can be built. Gradiant's technologies reduce what industry withdraws, reclaim what it would waste, and renew clean water to nature, with more than 3,000 treatment plants built across 92 countries. Learn more at gradiant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915041166/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Contact

Felix Wang

Gradiant, Global Head of Marketing

fwang@gradiant.com