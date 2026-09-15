New York Stock Exchange: Perk Brings Its Spend Platform to U.S.: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 15th

Perk is looking to accelerate its growth in the U.S. Announcement comes after the launch of Perk Spend in Europe, where up to 40% of new deals are for the combined Travel and Spend offering. Perk's research found that one in four U.S. companies still have no formal look for managing spend. Nikita Miller, Perk's Chief Product Officer, will join NYSE Live to discuss how the solution is bringing control and flexibility to finance leaders.

ServiceNow President Amit Zavery will join NYSE Live. The company says that its AI Control Tower, Context Engine, and Shift Zero solutions solve the biggest questions customers have. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is looking to guide enterprises through the new tech ecosystem, where AI agents are moving from answering questions to taking action.

The U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield surpasses 5% and hits highest level since 2007. The move comes as the Federal Reserve commences its two-day meeting, with a decision on interest rates due Wednesday. As of 8 a.m. ET, ICE Brent Crude is trading at $106 a barrel amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.



Opening Bell

Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) marks their 2026 Capital Markets Day

Closing Bell

Jackson Financial (NYSE: JXN) celebrates five years of being listed on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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