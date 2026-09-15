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PR Newswire
15.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: Perk Brings Its Spend Platform to U.S.: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 15th

  • Perk is looking to accelerate its growth in the U.S.
    • Announcement comes after the launch of Perk Spend in Europe, where up to 40% of new deals are for the combined Travel and Spend offering.
    • Perk's research found that one in four U.S. companies still have no formal look for managing spend.
    • Nikita Miller, Perk's Chief Product Officer, will join NYSE Live to discuss how the solution is bringing control and flexibility to finance leaders.
  • ServiceNow President Amit Zavery will join NYSE Live.
    • The company says that its AI Control Tower, Context Engine, and Shift Zero solutions solve the biggest questions customers have.
    • ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is looking to guide enterprises through the new tech ecosystem, where AI agents are moving from answering questions to taking action.
  • The U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield surpasses 5% and hits highest level since 2007.
    • The move comes as the Federal Reserve commences its two-day meeting, with a decision on interest rates due Wednesday.
    • As of 8 a.m. ET, ICE Brent Crude is trading at $106 a barrel amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Opening Bell
Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) marks their 2026 Capital Markets Day

Closing Bell
Jackson Financial (NYSE: JXN) celebrates five years of being listed on the NYSE

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/perk-brings-its-spend-platform-to-us-nyse-content-update-302879075.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.