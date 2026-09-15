New York Stock Exchange: Perk Brings Its Spend Platform to U.S.: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 15th
- Perk is looking to accelerate its growth in the U.S.
- Announcement comes after the launch of Perk Spend in Europe, where up to 40% of new deals are for the combined Travel and Spend offering.
- Perk's research found that one in four U.S. companies still have no formal look for managing spend.
- Nikita Miller, Perk's Chief Product Officer, will join NYSE Live to discuss how the solution is bringing control and flexibility to finance leaders.
- ServiceNow President Amit Zavery will join NYSE Live.
- The company says that its AI Control Tower, Context Engine, and Shift Zero solutions solve the biggest questions customers have.
- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is looking to guide enterprises through the new tech ecosystem, where AI agents are moving from answering questions to taking action.
- The U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield surpasses 5% and hits highest level since 2007.
- The move comes as the Federal Reserve commences its two-day meeting, with a decision on interest rates due Wednesday.
- As of 8 a.m. ET, ICE Brent Crude is trading at $106 a barrel amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Opening Bell
Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) marks their 2026 Capital Markets Day
Closing Bell
Jackson Financial (NYSE: JXN) celebrates five years of being listed on the NYSE
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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