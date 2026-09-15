Vertical Data Secures $192 Million AI Infrastructure Commitment for Global AI Developer

Agreement outlines a dedicated 1,024-GPU NVIDIA B300 Blackwell Ultra cluster anchored by a binding take-or-pay structure

Parties are finalizing a definitive Master Services Agreement with service commencement targeted for Q1 2027

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) ("Vertical Data" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company providing GPU financing, AI hardware, sovereign cloud and edge data center solutions, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with a global AI developer (the "Customer") for the deployment of a dedicated, single-tenant NVIDIA B300 Blackwell Ultra GPU cluster to be deployed at an AI ready data center in Western Europe. The LOI contemplates an aggregate contract value of approximately $192.1 million over a five-year initial term on a take-or-pay basis, with initial service commencement targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

"Foundation model developers require infrastructure partners who can deliver purpose-built, high density compute on their exact timelines," said Deven Soni, Chief Executive Officer of Vertical Data. "This $192 million commitment proves that our strategy of delivering turnkey capacity is exactly what the market needs. Securing a binding take-or-pay structure for a Blackwell Ultra cluster, backed by a contractual deposit, validates our corporate growth strategy and allows us to turn our maximum attention to a rapid Q1 2027 delivery."

Under the terms of the LOI, Vertical Data will leverage its priority hardware pipeline to deploy and operate 128 of the latest generation NVIDIA HGX B300 servers. This dedicated, single tenant cluster of 1,024 NVIDIA B300 Blackwell Ultra GPUs is targeted for service commencement in Q1 2027. The enterprise grade deployment is engineered specifically for sovereign AI workloads within the European Economic Area, featuring complete physical and network isolation, multi petabyte storage, and 24/7 managed engineering support. By aligning with strict data residency requirements and SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and GDPR compliance standards, the turnkey infrastructure provides the absolute security and governance controls required by top tier foundation model developers.

The LOI includes binding take-or-pay and deposit obligations covering the full contracted compute and storage capacity for the five-year initial term, at a fixed rate. The remaining commercial, operational and delivery terms of the transaction are non-binding and remain subject to negotiation and execution of a definitive Master Services Agreement, which the Company expects to finalize in the near term.

About Vertical Data Inc.

Vertical Data Inc. (OTCQB:VDTA) is an AI infrastructure company operating three platforms. VerticalData.io provides enterprise GPU provisioning and managed infrastructure. GPUfinancing.com arranges structured financing for GPU deployments. Vertical Edge holds equity in the data centers the Company sources, develops, leases and manages. Together, the three platforms deliver hardware, financing and facilities under one company. For more information, please visit https://verticaldata.io/investor-relations/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Vertical Data's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include statements regarding the following: the expected execution and timing of a definitive Master Services Agreement, anticipated deployment and service commencement timelines, expected contract value, and the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation: the fact that the LOI is non-binding as to the substantial majority of its commercial and operational terms and does not obligate either party to complete the proposed transaction; the possibility that a definitive Master Services Agreement is delayed, modified or not executed; conditions to performance, including financing approval, supplier and manufacturer allocation, export control and trade-sanctions compliance, and satisfactory completion of legal, financial and other due diligence; risks related to construction, delivery and acceptance timelines for data center and GPU infrastructure; reliance on third-party suppliers, manufacturers and lenders.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other risk factors and cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Vertical Data undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Meyling Castillo Rios

Vertical Data Inc.

meyling@verticaldata.io

https://verticaldata.io/investor-relations/

SOURCE: Vertical Data

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vertical-data-secures-192-million-ai-infrastructure-commitment-fo-1219987