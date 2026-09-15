UNICO National Marks 103rd Convention, Installs New Leadership, and Delivers Over $250,000 in Scholarships, Grants, and Community Impact

Orlando event raises more than $110,000 for UNICO's charitable mission, installs Brian Guarco as National President, and honors HPE CEO Antonio Neri

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / UNICO National, the nation's largest Italian American service organization, celebrated its 103rd Annual Convention in Orlando, bringing together members, business leaders, veterans, educators and civic leaders from across the country for four days of leadership, fellowship, heritage and service.

The convention marked a new chapter for the organization with the installation of Brian Guarco as National President and Steven Calantone as Executive Vice President. The new leadership set an ambitious vision for the organization, focused on continued growth, strengthening UNICO's national presence, and above all, fulfilling its core mission of service to communities and the promotion of Italian American culture and heritage. That mission encompasses both giving back today and investing in the future. Through scholarships, charitable grants, community programs and educational initiatives such as INSIEME, UNICO works to create opportunities for the next generation while preserving and celebrating the heritage that connects Italian Americans to their history and one another.

The convention also generated more than $110,000 in new funding that will be directed towards UNICO National's charitable priorities. Each year UNICO provides more than $1 million for impactful causes including scholarships, charitable grants, veterans' programs, cancer research, mental health initiatives, educational outreach, and community service.

At the convention, UNICO National announced awards of $254,250 in grants and scholarships to organizations, institutions and students, including:

$50,000 to the American Cancer Society

$14,000 in food bank grants

$25,000 in nursing scholarships

$33,250 in undergraduate scholarships

$50,000 for the Florida Atlantic University Italian Studies Chair

$36,500 in Italian Studies, Heritage & Culture grants

$45,500 in scholarships supporting fields including fine arts, therapy science, computer science, special education, veterinary studies, music and medicine

"The 103rd Convention was an extraordinary celebration of everything UNICO stands for-family, friendship, heritage, achievement and, most importantly, service," said Brian Guarco, UNICO National President. "Our members and supporters came together not only to celebrate our heritage, but to give back. The funds raised and the grants and scholarships awarded will make a meaningful difference for students, families, researchers and communities across the country."

A centerpiece of the convention was the captivating 103rd Annual Italian American Awards Gala, where Antonio Neri, President and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, received UNICO's Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership & Social Impact. Born in Argentina to Italian parents, Neri was recognized for his leadership, innovation and career journey from customer service engineer to chief executive of a global technology company.

Founded in 1922, UNICO National promotes the heritage and positive image of Italian Americans while supporting charitable, scientific, educational, cultural and literary initiatives throughout the United States. Guided by its motto, "Service Above Self," UNICO's more than 100 chapters combine local community service with a national philanthropic mission.

UNICO National will hold its 104th Annual Convention and Italian American Awards Gala in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 31, 2027.

Media Contact:

UNICO National

Consultant@UNICO.org

202.750.0248

SOURCE: UNICO National

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/unico-national-marks-103rd-convention-installs-new-leadership-and-delivers-over-250-000-i-1220277