InstaLILY Joins Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program and Launches on Microsoft Marketplace

InstaLILY's AI Teammates are now available to Microsoft Azure customers, helping enterprises automate sales, service, and operations workflows across the physical goods economy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / InstaLILY , the company building AI Teammates for the physical goods economy, today announced it has been selected for the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program and that InstaWorkers are now available on the Microsoft Marketplace.

The milestone gives Microsoft customers a faster path to discover, evaluate, and deploy InstaLILY's domain-trained AI agents for complex enterprise workflows across sales, distribution, healthcare, manufacturing, supply chain, and service operations.

The Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program is an invite-only program designed to support high-potential startups as they scale through Microsoft's technical, marketplace, and go-to-market ecosystem. As part of the program, InstaLILY will work with Microsoft to expand enterprise access to InstaWorkers, deepen Microsoft Azure-based deployment options, and support customers looking to move AI from experimentation into real operational execution.

"Joining the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program and launching on Microsoft Marketplace gives enterprise customers a trusted path to deploy AI Teammates inside the tools they already use," said Amit Shah, Founder and CEO of InstaLILY. "This is an important step in bringing execution-grade AI to the frontlines of the physical goods economy."

At the center of the platform is InstaBrain, a company-specific intelligence layer that captures institutional knowledge, business rules, workflows, customer context, and decision logic. InstaBrain powers InstaWorkers with the context needed to act accurately inside each customer's existing environment.

By becoming available through Microsoft Marketplace, InstaLILY gives Microsoft customers a more streamlined path to evaluate, procure, and deploy InstaWorkers through Microsoft's cloud ecosystem. Customers can use the marketplace listing to begin deployment conversations and align AI initiatives with existing Microsoft procurement motions.

"We welcome InstaLILY to the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. This initiative gives select startups access to Microsoft Azure's cutting-edge AI models, enterprise-grade security and privacy, and unique go-to-market support to accelerate growth. Through Pegasus, startups can build fast, scale smart, and sell more by tapping into the full power of Azure and the Microsoft ecosystem," said Tom Davis, General Manager, Microsoft for Startups.

About InstaLILY

InstaLILY builds AI agents that learn how a business produces its results and do the work of sales, operations, service, and AI oversight inside the systems that distributors, manufacturers, logistics providers, healthcare providers, and field service companies already run. Founded by Amit Shah and Sumantro Das, InstaLILY has raised nearly $100 million from Energize Capital, Insight Partners, and Home Depot Ventures. Headquartered in New York, with offices in San Francisco, London, and Toronto. Learn more at www.instalily.ai .

Media Contact

Lauren Gill of MAG PR at lauren@mooringadvisorygroup.com

SOURCE: InstaLILY

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/instalily-joins-microsoft-for-startups-pegasus-program-and-launch-1220547