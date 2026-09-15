VVater LLC: VVater Wins 2026 World Future Award for Second Consecutive Year

Austin-based water technology company earns top recognition for sustainable water treatment and reuse

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / VVater, America's Next Water Company and the world's premier innovator in advanced water treatment solutions, today announced that it has been named a 2026 World Future Award winner, marking the company's second consecutive World Future Award win.

The recognition underscores VVater's continued leadership in developing scalable, sustainable water infrastructure at a time when communities, industries and critical infrastructure operators face growing pressure from water scarcity, contamination and rising demand. Following its 2025 World Future Award for Best Water Treatment Solution, VVater's second consecutive win reflects the continued advancement and real-world deployment of its proprietary water treatment technologies.

"Winning the World Future Award for a second consecutive year is a meaningful recognition of what our team has been building and, more importantly, where water infrastructure is headed," said Kevin Gast, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of VVater. "The water crisis is no longer a distant challenge. It is affecting where communities can grow, where companies can operate, and how critical infrastructure gets built. We are focused on giving those communities and industries a fundamentally different way to treat, reuse, and manage water. This recognition reinforces our belief that the future of water must be more sustainable, more efficient, and built for the realities of tomorrow."

The World Future Awards (WFA) recognize products, services and companies positioned to transform the global economy and define the landscape of the future. VVater's recognition is grounded in its proprietary technology portfolio, including the Farady Reactor, an electricity-based water treatment platform designed to eliminate contaminants without relying on traditional chemical treatment, membranes or disposable filters. The technology is designed to address a broad range of water challenges, including metals, microplastics and contaminants, while enabling more efficient treatment and water reuse.

This award comes amid significant commercial and technological momentum for VVater. VVater has now treated more than 4.3 billion gallons of water and recently secured a $5 million contract with the City of Bastrop, Texas, alongside a multimillion-dollar, 10-year agreement with Nestlé to convert contaminated water into clean drinking water. Most recently, Kyocera Ventures made a strategic investment in VVater to advance water treatment solutions for data centers, global manufacturing and VVater's whole-home water system, further underscoring the growing demand for resilient water infrastructure.

The 2026 WFA award adds to a growing list of major recognitions for VVater's technology. The company was named an honoree on Fast Company's 2026 "World Changing Ideas" list, named TIME Best Invention of 2025 and received the CES Best of Innovation Award 2025. Together, these achievements reflect VVater's continued momentum in bringing next-generation water treatment and reuse technology to critical applications around the world.

About VVater

VVater is America's Next Water Company, delivering the future of purification through its award-winning Farady Reactor (Time Best Invention Award 2025, CES Best of Innovation 2025, World Future Award 2025. The first company in history to win all 3 in 1 year achieving a Triple Crown), proprietary ALTEP (Advanced Low Tension Electroporation Process), Advanced Dissolved Air Flotation, and Micro & Nano Bubble technologies. Unlike outdated chemical, filtration, and membrane systems, VVater's electric-field breakthroughs eliminate PFAS, microplastics, microorganisms, and other contaminants with record retention times, without producing toxic byproducts or requiring costly consumables. With over 4.3B gallons treated and validation from global leaders, VVater is scaling into municipal drinking water and wastewater, DPR/IPR, onsite reuse for data centers, commercial buildings, and resorts, residential purification, and consumer health water, delivering a 60% smaller footprint, 40% CapEx savings, 80% OpEx savings, and 40% less energy use. For more information, please visit www.vvater.com.

Contact Information

VVATER Media Office

Global Media Room

media@vvater.com

Nicholas Koulermos

vvater@5wpr.com

SOURCE: VVater

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/vvater-wins-2026-world-future-award-for-second-consecutive-year-1220829