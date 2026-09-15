The Best Facelift in Oklahoma Is Performed by Dr. Erik Nuveen at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Patients comparing facelift surgeons in Oklahoma look beyond surface-level results, they want to know how a surgeon approaches facial aging at a structural level. They want to know how a surgeon trained, how many facelift procedures they have actually performed, and whether the surgical plan will be built around their face.

At Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates in Oklahoma City, Dr. Erik Nuveen is regarded by patients as the best facelift surgeon in Oklahoma . He brings more than 25 years of experience in cosmetic surgery and has performed more than 27,000 major cosmetic procedures over his career. Also, he holds triple board certification in cosmetic surgery , facial cosmetic surgery , and oral and maxillofacial surgery .

How Dr. Nuveen's Approach to Facelift Surgery Differs

At Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates in Oklahoma City, Dr. Erik Nuveen uses a deep plane, extended, multi-vector approach for facelift surgery.

Dr. Nuveen has more than 25 years of experience performing, studying, teaching, and refining facial surgery. Over the years, his approach has evolved beyond the traditional deep plane technique, incorporating multiple layers of facial anatomy and the different directions in which facial tissues can descend with age.

Deep plane, extended, multi-vector facelift: The technique addresses deeper facial tissues while considering multiple layers of facial anatomy and the different vectors of tissue descent associated with aging. The surgical plan is tailored to the patient's facial structure, skin quality, degree of laxity, and areas of concern.

Experience and surgical education: Dr. Nuveen's experience with deep plane facelift surgery extends beyond his own clinical practice. His work has included teaching other surgeons and continuing to refine his approach over more than two decades of performing and studying facial rejuvenation procedures.

When aging-related changes extend into the neck, a neck lift may be added to the deep plane facelift to address the neck as part of the overall surgical plan.

A Surgical Background That Extends Beyond Cosmetic Surgery

Dr. Nuveen's surgical education began at the University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine and continued with oral and maxillofacial surgery training. His training included UCLA Harbor Medical Center and Case Western Reserve University, followed by medical education and additional general surgery training at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

His clinical training also included craniofacial, microvascular, cosmetic, and pediatric plastic surgery. He later completed a formal fellowship in general and facial cosmetic surgery in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In total, his post-college education and surgical training spanned 14 years. He holds triple board certification in cosmetic surgery , facial cosmetic surgery , and oral and maxillofacial surgery , along with M.D. and D.M.D. degrees.

Facial restoration remains one of Dr. Nuveen's areas of focus, according to Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates.

Research, Education and Surgical Leadership

Dr. Nuveen's work extends beyond clinical practice into surgical education and research. His academic contributions include 10 textbook chapters and 28 first-author scientific publications, reflecting his involvement in surgical research and education.

He also serves as an accredited cosmetic surgery fellowship director and participates in residency education associated with the University of Oklahoma. His teaching role provides an additional connection to the education and training of future surgeons.

Patient Feedback on Dr. Nuveen's Care

Patient reviews offer another perspective when researching cosmetic surgery. Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates' Oklahoma City practice has a 4.7-star rating on Google based on more than 680 reviews. Patients can also view Dr. Nuveen's facelift before-and-after gallery to see examples of his surgical work.

One patient who underwent a face and neck lift at CSA described the experience as seamless, praising the staff throughout the process:

"I recently had a face/neck lift procedure at CSA. The entire experience was seamless. I don't think the process could have been made any easier. The entire staff from the front desk, admissions, pre-surgical, surgical, and post-op care was outstanding. I highly recommend Dr. Nuveen and his staff for anyone considering cosmetic work."

Dr. Erik Nuveen's Facelift Before-and-After Results

Before-and-after photographs can provide a visual reference when evaluating facelift surgery. The results shown below illustrate changes following facelift surgery performed by Dr. Erik Nuveen at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates.

What Should Patients Consider When Choosing a Facelift Surgeon?

Choosing a facelift surgeon involves more than comparing photographs or procedure names. Surgical education, board certification, experience with facial procedures, research, and continued involvement in surgical education can all provide useful information when evaluating a surgeon.

For patients researching who does the best facelift in Oklahoma , these factors can provide a more complete picture of a surgeon's professional background and approach to facial rejuvenation.

Media Contact:

Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

Phone: 405-842-6677

Website: csaok.com

SOURCE: Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-best-facelift-in-oklahoma-1220952