Honeycomb Insurance Expands into Tennessee and South Carolina, Bringing Capacity to Markets Challenged by Severe Weather Conditions

Tech-enabled insurer expands into Tennessee and South Carolina, allowing agents to quote and bind admitted and non-admitted commercial real estate coverage in states facing severe wind and hail events as well as growing general liability exposures

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Honeycomb Insurance, a fast-growing tech-enabled insurer specializing in landlord and condominium associations, today announced that it has begun writing policies in Tennessee and South Carolina, expanding its footprint into key markets across the United States. The expansion comes within months of Honeycomb announcing a $40 million funding round and expanding its offering with Lessor's Risk Only (LRO) Coverage. The company already writes in Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, and this expansion deepens its Southeast presence.

Agents in Tennessee and South Carolina face growing challenges when placing coverage for condominium associations, apartment buildings, and single-family rental portfolios. Tennessee and South Carolina have become more challenging states for agents to place property coverage, as frequent hail, wind, and tornado activity pushes carriers toward tighter underwriting and reduced capacity. Agents are often left with stricter eligibility, volatile pricing, and few options for older properties or those with prior losses.

Honeycomb underwrites each property individually rather than on a broad-stroke territory basis, giving well-maintained buildings of any age access to competitive, stable pricing. On Honeycomb's digital platform, agents can check initial eligibility with only a property address and quote and bind admitted or non-admitted coverage in minutes, including an expanded eligibility tier for buildings with older roofs, prior losses, or coverage lapses that are otherwise hard to place. Coverage spans individual properties and portfolios, with Excess Liability available on the same platform to extend limits. The result is fast, accurate pricing and stable renewals for well-managed properties, even as other carriers tighten appetites or exit the market.

At launch, agents will have access to Honeycomb's admitted and non-admitted habitational products, as well as excess liability coverage, allowing them to place a broader range of risks through a single platform while maintaining a consistent underwriting and billing experience.

"Tennessee and South Carolina are important markets where agents need more consistent options for placing well-managed commercial properties," said Itai Ben-Zaken, Co-Founder and CEO of Honeycomb Insurance. "Our technology allows us to evaluate every property on its own merits, giving agents access to fast, accurate pricing and stable coverage for well-managed properties, including many that traditional carriers often overlook."

Honeycomb Insurance now covers approximately $150 billion in real estate value across 26 states, with continued expansion planned throughout the year. The company has scaled significantly while maintaining underwriting discipline at the core of its strategy, enabling consistent renewal pricing with minimal average annual premium increases.

About Honeycomb Insurance

Honeycomb Insurance is a deep-tech property and casualty digital insurer specializing in tailored coverage for landlords and condominium associations. Built by insurance and real estate veterans, the company leverages proprietary technology to deliver custom underwriting and competitive pricing for properties that traditional carriers often overlook. Honeycomb's platform eliminates the need for physical inspections and supports admitted and non-admitted products in 26 states, covering over 70% of the US population. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in the U.S. and Israel, Honeycomb manages over $150 billion in insured assets.

Contact Information:

Ofir Zimber

ofirz@tellny.com

+1 3478435223

SOURCE: Honeycomb

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/honeycomb-insurance-expands-into-tennessee-and-south-carolina-bringi-1221092