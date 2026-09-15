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WKN: 852062 | ISIN: US7427181091 | Ticker-Symbol: PRG
Tradegate
15.09.26 | 14:48
125,98 Euro
-0,46 % -0,58
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
USA Industrie 30
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
125,96126,4215:06
125,96126,4215:06
ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2026 15:02 Uhr
14 Leser
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Procter & Gamble: Charmin Ultra Bamboo Team Wins Sustainability Squad Award

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Charmin Ultra Bamboo has been recognized with a 2026 Business Intelligence Group Sustainability Award in the Sustainability Squad category. The award recognizes teams delivering measurable sustainability progress through innovation, collaboration and business impact.


Recognition honors the team behind Charmin's bamboo toilet paper innovation

The Charmin Ultra Bamboo team was honored for bringing to market a first-of-its-kind bamboo toilet tissue that combines responsible fiber sourcing and paper-based packaging with the softness, strength and absorbency consumers expect from the Charmin brand. Developed through a cross-functional team that operated like a startup, integrating product innovation, manufacturing adaptation, branding and consumer testing to rapidly bring the product to market.

Charmin Ultra Bamboo is made with 100% FSC-certified bamboo fiber and reflects P&G's broader efforts to explore innovative non-wood fibers and advance responsible sourcing.

"Sustainability used to mean a pledge. Now it means a number," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "What stood out this year was how many of these winners could point to a specific, verified outcome. Sustainability leadership in 2026 isn't about intent. It's about the receipts."

The Sustainability Awards recognize organizations, products, teams and individuals driving measurable environmental and social impact across industries around the world. Winners are selected by independent judges based on demonstrated outcomes and progress.

Find more stories and multimedia from Procter & Gamble (P&G) at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Procter & Gamble (P&G)
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Procter & Gamble (P&G)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/charmin-ultra-bamboo-team-wins-sustainability-squad-award-1221108

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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