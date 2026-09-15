Procter & Gamble: Charmin Ultra Bamboo Team Wins Sustainability Squad Award

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Charmin Ultra Bamboo has been recognized with a 2026 Business Intelligence Group Sustainability Award in the Sustainability Squad category. The award recognizes teams delivering measurable sustainability progress through innovation, collaboration and business impact.



Recognition honors the team behind Charmin's bamboo toilet paper innovation

The Charmin Ultra Bamboo team was honored for bringing to market a first-of-its-kind bamboo toilet tissue that combines responsible fiber sourcing and paper-based packaging with the softness, strength and absorbency consumers expect from the Charmin brand. Developed through a cross-functional team that operated like a startup, integrating product innovation, manufacturing adaptation, branding and consumer testing to rapidly bring the product to market.

Charmin Ultra Bamboo is made with 100% FSC-certified bamboo fiber and reflects P&G's broader efforts to explore innovative non-wood fibers and advance responsible sourcing.

"Sustainability used to mean a pledge. Now it means a number," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "What stood out this year was how many of these winners could point to a specific, verified outcome. Sustainability leadership in 2026 isn't about intent. It's about the receipts."

The Sustainability Awards recognize organizations, products, teams and individuals driving measurable environmental and social impact across industries around the world. Winners are selected by independent judges based on demonstrated outcomes and progress.

Find more stories and multimedia from Procter & Gamble (P&G) at 3blmedia.com.

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Spokesperson: Procter & Gamble (P&G)

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SOURCE: Procter & Gamble (P&G)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/charmin-ultra-bamboo-team-wins-sustainability-squad-award-1221108