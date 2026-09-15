Portuguese company behind the groundbreaking peptide technology is open to working with U.S. companies at the forefront of the next generation of biotech-driven products

Solfarcos, a biotechnology company that has developed proprietary peptide and protein-based solutions for the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries, today announced its plans to develop new partnerships in the United States.

The company is bringing its ingredient creation process to U.S. companies and brands that are revolutionizing premium, science-led products for a wide range of applications outside of cosmetics. Solfarcos provides licensing arrangements for its solutions as well as advisory services across industries on peptide and protein development. This will give access to a groundbreaking scientific foundation, enabling brands in the U.S. to deliver bolder and more innovative products.

Globally regarded peptide technology developed by Solfarcos, and licensed from the University of Minho, mimics the human keratin structure to rapidly reverse chemical and physical damage to all hair types. This technology was successfully applied in the product line of K18 across its cleansing, conditioning, and styling formulas. The fast-growing brand was acquired by Unilever in 2024 and now operates within Unilever's Prestige Group. Solfarcos' new U.S. partnerships will be focused on peptide and recombinant protein applications beyond the cosmetics industry.

"We have proven that Solfarcos' advanced approach to biotechnology research and development can elevate industry standards for what consumers expect from their haircare products. Now, we are ready to explore partnerships with innovators across the U.S. who want to leverage the capabilities of peptide technology to transform products in other industries," said Artur Cavaco-Paulo, CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Solfarcos.

Solfarcos engineers its ingredients through recombinant biotechnology, in contrast with conventional chemistry, working directly with peptides and proteins. This delivers a degree of specificity and performance that traditional formulation methods cannot replicate. Solfarcos' work is underpinned by in-house computational methods, including AI-assisted modeling, molecular docking, and molecular dynamics simulations, which accelerate the molecular biology processes.

The company's scientific approach continues to make strides in Europe, as it completes Phase 2a clinical trials for a peptide-decorated liposomal methotrexate treatment (FBL-MTX) for rheumatoid arthritis. FBL-MTX uses Solfarcos' peptide-guided liposomal technology to target inflamed joint tissue directly, allowing the reduction of the doses and treatment intakes and improving tolerability, which points to the broader potential of the technology to power the next generation of targeted therapies.

Learn more at solfarcos.com.

About Solfarcos

Solfarcos is a biotechnology company inspired by nature and driven by the transformative power of peptides. Focused on pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications, the company develops proprietary peptide- and protein-based bioactives and nanotechnology solutions that enhance health, well-being, and sustainability. Its innovations leverage peptide-anchored targeted delivery systems and streamlined nanoparticle production methods to create cost-efficient therapeutic and dermocosmetic advances.

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