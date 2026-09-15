New AI literacy program equips non-developer employees with the judgment, risk awareness and responsible-use habits needed to safely adopt AI-powered workflows

Secure Code Warrior, a leader in AI software governance and developer security upskilling, today announced Citizen AI by Secure Code Warrior, a new AI literacy program designed specifically for non-developer employees to help organizations build a workforce ready for responsible AI adoption. Citizen AI helps organizationsreduce AI-related human risk, support broader enterprise AI governance initiatives, increase employee confidence when using AI and accelerate the safe adoption of AI-powered workflows.

AI adoption is accelerating faster than enterprise AI readiness. Employees across marketing, finance, HR and operations are already building automations, sharing data with AI tools and acting on AI outputs. Kyndryl's People Readiness Report states that 57% of organizations have AI embedded in core business processes or deployed broadly across the enterprise, but only 23% think their workforces are ready for AI.

Citizen AI helps employees across departments prepare to use AI securely, responsibly and confidently at work. Most AI governance efforts focus heavily on policies, platforms and technical controls, but the people using AI every day can still unintentionally expose sensitive data, grant excessive permissions or trust inaccurate outputs in the context of their role. Secure Code Warrior's program focuses on the AI tools, workflows and automations employees use in their day-to-day work. Through practical learning and real-world scenarios, employees can learn how to automate tasks, recognize common AI risks, protect sensitive information and understand identity, credentials and access while using AI-powered tools.

"For years, organizations have approached AI readiness primarily through a technical view, with role-based risk use cases largely not considered beyond the development team," said Matias Madou, Secure Code Warrior Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "Employees across business functions are already using AI, but the main question is whether they've been trained to use it well.With Citizen AI, we're helping organizations move beyond policies and awareness to build the responsible habits employees need to use AI safely in the real world."

Citizen AI is designed for non-developer audiences and combines practical guidelines, videos and interactive learning experiences. Available now, the new curriculum offers organizations tailored learning tracks that evolve alongside the pace of AI, with more courses and learning modules coming soon. Topics at launch include:

Understand How AI Automations Work: Safely build AI workflows and understand the anatomy of a connected AI setup.

Safely build AI workflows and understand the anatomy of a connected AI setup. Create Smart AI Prompts and Verify Its Outputs: What a hallucination is, why they happen, and how to evaluate inaccuracies. Use provenance prompting to understand where claims come from.

What a hallucination is, why they happen, and how to evaluate inaccuracies. Use provenance prompting to understand where claims come from. Manage AI Artifacts and Automations: The risks of third-party automations, invisible dependencies and sharing AI projects, conversations and other artifacts.

The risks of third-party automations, invisible dependencies and sharing AI projects, conversations and other artifacts. Recognize Vibe-Coding Risks: The major security risks of vibe-coded websites and applications, including when projects need technical expertise to be made safe and secure.

Citizen AI complements Secure Code Warrior's broader investment in helping organizations adopt AI securely and responsibly across core areas:

Citizen AI: practical AI literacy for employees across the business.

practical AI literacy for employees across the business. AI Security Learning: helping developers securely use agentic coding tools, review AI-generated code and build AI-powered applications.

helping developers securely use agentic coding tools, review AI-generated code and build AI-powered applications. AI Usage Monitoring: providing visibility into how AI tools and MCPs are being used across the SDLC to help organizations understand adoption and identify potential risks.

To learn more about Citizen AI and how Secure Code Warrior is helping organizations build AI-ready workforces, please visit: https://www.securecodewarrior.com/product/citizen-ai

About Secure Code Warrior

Secure Code Warrior is a leader in AI software governance and developer security upskilling, enabling enterprises to control AI-driven software development across the SDLC. Built on a decade of developer security expertise, it delivers AI visibility, policy enforcement, and targeted learning to prevent vulnerabilities and strengthen software quality before production.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915043036/en/

Contacts:

Andrea Brusig

andrea.brusig@w2comm.com