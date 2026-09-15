Meet Rochester Electronics in Hall C4, Booth 161, with WE United onsite Munich Trade Fair Center

Rochester Electronics, LLC, a premier continuous source of authorized semiconductors and licensed semiconductor manufacturing, will exhibit at electronica 2026 in Munich, Germany the world's leading trade fair and conference for electronics from Hall C4, Booth 161. WE United, a nonprofit leadership organization serving the global technology and electronics industry, will co-exhibit at Rochester's booth as part of Rochester's ongoing sponsorship of the organization.

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Rochester Electronics Heads to electronica Munich 2026, Sponsors Women in Tech Forum

Rochester will also sponsor the Women in Tech Forum, hosted by Electronic Specifier at electronica Munich 2026. The forum takes place on 11 November at 9:00 a.m. on the Future Tech Stage and will bring together industry leaders to explore diversity, leadership, innovation, and the future of engineering and technology.

Jackie Mattox, Chief Executive Officer of WE United, will deliver the keynote presentation at the Women in Tech Forum, sharing insights from the inaugural Lead Forward Report. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of leadership progression across six interconnected areas: representation, compensation, workforce participation, corporate initiatives, access to capital, and policy.

"Rochester Electronics is proud to sponsor the Women in Tech Forum at electronica Munich 2026 and to continue our support of WE United. As the semiconductor industry navigates rapid innovation, long product lifecycles, and evolving workforce needs, it is critical that we create more opportunities for leaders across our industry to connect, contribute, and move forward together."

- Colin Strother, Rochester Electronics, Executive Vice President

"We're proud to partner with Rochester Electronics at electronica Munich 2026 and value their continued partnership and commitment to advancing leadership across our industry. Together, we're creating opportunities to connect with industry leaders, share insights from the Lead Forward Report, and engage in meaningful conversations that will help shape the future of the electronics industry."

- Jackie Mattox, WE United, CEO/Founder

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About Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics is the world's largest continuous source of semiconductors-100% authorized by over 70 leading semiconductor manufacturers.

As an original manufacturer stocking distributor, Rochester has over 15 billion devices in stock encompassing more than 200,000-part numbers, providing the world's most extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and broadest range of active semiconductors.

As a licensed semiconductor manufacturer, Rochester has manufactured over 20,000 device types. With over 12 billion die in stock, Rochester has the capability to manufacture over 70,000 device types.

Rochester o?ers a full range of manufacturing services, including Design, Wafer Storage and Processing, Assembly, Test, and Reliability, providing single solutions through to full turnkey manufacturing.

Rochester is The Semiconductor Lifecycle Solution. No other company compares to the breadth of Rochester's product selection, value-added services, and manufacturing solutions.

With direct sales and support staff in all major markets, complemented by a network of regional and global authorized channel partners, we aim to meet your needs over the phone or via our e-commerce platforms anytime, anywhere.

For more information, visit: www.rocelec.com

About WE United

WE United is a nonprofit leadership organization serving the global technology and electronics industry. Founded in 2017, the organization provides leadership development, mentorship, executive engagement, research, and industry events designed to help individuals and organizations strengthen leadership pipelines. WE United is guided by a commitment to civility, ethics, and humanity.

For more information, visit: www.weunited.tech

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Contacts:

Rochester Electronics, LLC

Director, Global Marketing: Tracey Corbitt

Email: tcorbitt@rocelec.com

WE United

CEO/Founder: Jackie Mattox

Email: jackie@weunited.tech