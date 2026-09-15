The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced it will provide central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services for MX2 Options ("MX2"), a new options exchange from MEMX Group.

The addition extends OCC's existing clearing relationship with MEMX to a second exchange within the MEMX family, bringing OCC's total participant venues to 19 options exchanges, 2 futures exchanges, and one stock loan exchange.

"MX2 reflects the kind of growth we're built to support," said Andrej Bolkovic, Chief Executive Officer of OCC. "As MEMX expands, we're glad to extend the same clearing and risk management standards our participants rely on every day."

Because MX2 Options is built on MEMX's existing technology and connectivity infrastructure, OCC was able to bring the exchange online through a streamlined, well-tested onboarding process. The addition reflects the scalability of OCC's clearing infrastructure and its capacity to support the continued growth of the exchanges it serves.

"We are proud to extend MEMX Group's partnership with OCC through the expansion of our options business MX2 Options," said Geralyn Endo, Head of Options at MEMX Group. "The addition of MX2 further advances MEMX Group's commitment to fostering competition and delivering flexible, innovative solutions designed around the evolving needs of market participants. We appreciate the support and expertise of OCC in the launch of this new exchange."

Clearing Members benefit from an expanding and diversified set of markets, including MX2, all cleared under OCC as a single central counterparty. This addition reinforces OCC's role as the central clearinghouse for U.S. listed derivatives and its ongoing commitment to supporting the growth of its participant exchanges.

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 22 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

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