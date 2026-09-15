Accomplished technology marketing leader joins Nintex to accelerate growth in agentic business orchestration

Nintex, a global leader in process management and workflow automation, today announced the appointment of Amy Payne as Chief Marketing Officer. Payne will lead Nintex's global marketing organization, with responsibility for the company's global marketing strategy and execution.

Payne joins Nintex as the company advances its vision for agentic business orchestration, helping organizations bring people, processes, data, and AI agents together to solve complex business challenges. As CMO, Payne will focus on strengthening Nintex's market position, accelerating demand, and deepening engagement with customers and partners worldwide.

"Amy has a real talent for building brands, creating demand, forging strong relationships with customers and partners, and for keeping marketing and sales aligned to deliver business results," said Stephen Elop, CEO of Nintex. "That mix of big-picture thinking and hands-on execution will help us drive our vision for agentic business orchestration. Amy will play an important role in sharpening how we bring the Nintex story to market, expanding our reach, and helping drive the company's next phase of growth."

Payne brings more than 25 years of B2B technology marketing experience to Nintex, spanning brand, demand generation, customer and partner marketing, regional and digital marketing, and go-to-market strategy. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Global Customer, Partner, Regional and Digital Marketing at Talkdesk. During her six years with the company, Payne held a series of leadership roles, beginning as Vice President of Marketing for the Americas before expanding her remit to lead customer, partner, events, regional and digital marketing globally.

Before Talkdesk, Payne spent more than a decade in marketing leadership roles at Dassault Systèmes, where her responsibilities ranged from global brand, advertising and creative strategy to demand generation and direct and indirect channel marketing in North America. Throughout her career, Payne has built and led global and regional teams and developed data-driven marketing strategies designed to connect brand and demand with measurable business outcomes.

"Nintex has a real opportunity to change how global organizations think about automation in the age of AI," said Amy Payne, CMO of Nintex. "What drew me here was the combination of an innovative team and platform, an incredibly strong customer and partner ecosystem, and a clear vision of bringing automation and AI together to power work. I'm looking forward to working with the entire Nintex team to deepen customer relationships, build demand, and accelerate growth."

About Nintex

Nintex enables organizations to unlock the power of agentic business orchestration by combining process intelligence, workflow orchestration, low-code development, and agentic AI to build solutions designed for their unique business challenges. Today, thousands of public and private sector organizations worldwide rely on Nintex and its global partner network to supercharge business process orchestration, create purpose-built solutions, and unlock the full potential of their people. Learn more at Nintex.com.

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