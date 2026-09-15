Part of company initiative around industry collaboration and education for technology to support AI

Mirantis, delivering Kubernetes-native infrastructure for AI, today announced that its experts will be speaking on AI topics at conference events this month in the U.S, Europe, and Japan.

At the upcoming AI Infrastructure Summit in Santa Clara, Calif. on September 15, Stephen Frassetti, field chief technology officer at Mirantis, will participate in a panel discussion about IT infrastructure to support AI workloads, Operating Distributed AI: Orchestrating Compute, Networking, and Cloud-Native Platforms Across the AI Factory.

At the same event, Neil Overmon, senior director of solution architecture at Mirantis, will demonstrate how to deploy, scale, and operate GPU infrastructure through automated provisioning and lifecycle management that reduces operational complexity in a session titled From Metal to Model: Turning GPU Infrastructure into AI Power.

At AGNTCon MCPCon in Amsterdam, Netherlands on September 17, Bharath Nallapeta, team lead for the Mirantis Open Source Project Office, has a session about the problem today that AI agents can use four different technologies to pay for things all without a budget allocation or audit trail. He advocates for the one layer that the agent economy is still missing in the session, Your Agent Has a Wallet. Who Has the Receipts?

At the AGNTCon MCPCon event in Tokyo, Japan on September 10, Prithvi Raj, community manager and developer advocate at Mirantis, joined with Juhi Singh of Kong, to discuss about applying open source technologies for monitoring and governance for AI agents in a session titled, The Production Gap: Why Governing Agent Traffic Is the Key To Shipping Multi-Agent Systems.

The conference speaking engagements are all part of Mirantis' initiative around industry collaboration and education regarding technology that supports AI deployments.

"As AI technology rapidly evolves, there are challenges that emerge and need to be addressed in order to realize the full advantage of AI," said Dom Wilde, senior vice president and general manager enterprise AI cloud business, Mirantis. "Our company is taking a leading role in industry discussions to help accelerate the pace of learning and understanding about AI technology."

About Mirantis

Mirantis delivers the fastest path to scalable, efficient GPU cloud infrastructure for neoclouds and enterprise AI factories, with full-stack AI infrastructure technology that removes complexity and streamlines operations across the AI lifecycle, from Metal-to-Model. Through k0rdent AI and strategic partnerships, Mirantis helps organizations maximize GPU utilization, improve cloud economics, and accelerate time to revenue with production-grade multi-tenancy, intelligent workload orchestration, and automated operations.

Mirantis serves many of the world's leading enterprises, including Adobe, Ericsson, Inmarsat, MetLife, PayPal, and Societe Generale. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

Mirantis is a registered trademark of Mirantis, Inc. Metal-to-Model is a trademark of Mirantis, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

Joseph Eckert for Mirantis

jeckert@eckertcomms.com