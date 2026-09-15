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PR Newswire
15.09.2026 15:06 Uhr
120 Leser
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InkSonic Launches Spark F13, a 13-Inch DTF Printer Built for Small Businesses

Designed to simplify maintenance and streamline workflows for creators and growing apparel businesses.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InkSonic, a leading provider of accessible DTF printing solutions, today announced the launch of the InkSonic Spark F13. This 13-inch DTF printer is designed to help small businesses and creators move more easily from creative ideas to custom apparel production. It combines intelligent ink monitoring, streamlined maintenance, and a more intuitive printing workflow for everyday DTF production.

Core Product Highlights
Key features of the Spark F13 include:
Intelligent ink-level monitoring: Alerts users before ink runs out to prevent costly production delays.
Automated maintenance routine: Keeps the printhead clean and operational with minimal manual effort, significantly reducing downtime.
Intuitive visual monitoring system: Allows operators to oversee the entire printing workflow in real time from a connected device.

Who It's For / Applications
The Spark F13 is tailored for Etsy and Shopify sellers, small apparel shops, and home-based entrepreneurs looking to add custom DTF printing to their services. It supports the production of customized T-shirts, tote bags, and other small-batch apparel and merchandise.

Brand Quote
"We built the Spark F13 to eliminate the technical barriers that hold creators back," said David, Founder of InkSonic. "Our goal is to make professional printing more accessible so users can start small, turn creative ideas into real products, and grow their business with confidence."

Availability
The InkSonic Spark F13 will be available starting September 15, 2026, through the official InkSonic website (www.inksonic.com). Consumers can visit the website to join the waitlist and be first in line for early access and special launch offers.

About InkSonic
InkSonic is a dedicated provider of DTF printers and DTF printing solutions for creators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. The company focuses on making DTF production more accessible through practical printing equipment and workflows. Guided by its slogan, "Start small, Print big," InkSonic empowers users to grow with confidence.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inksonic-launches-spark-f13-a-13-inch-dtf-printer-built-for-small-businesses-302878363.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.