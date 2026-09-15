Prophix Unlocks Value for Customers with New Agent and Secure AI Ecosystem Access

New AI innovations give finance teams the confidence to delegate more sophisticated work, backed by a platform built for accuracy and oversight.

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophix, a global leader in financial performance management, today announced the newest AI innovations for Prophix One, the industry's first autonomous finance platform. This update, the second major release of 2026, expands the reach, connectivity, and autonomy of the platform's AI engine, Prophix One Intelligence, making trusted AI more accessible and capable of taking on more sophisticated work from finance teams.

"Most companies are on a spectrum when it comes to AI adoption and the comfort they have with fully embedding it into the finance function," explained Alok Ajmera, CEO of Prophix. "Whether you are a finance leader who is fully confident with AI, or you're curious about its transformational capabilities, there's extraordinary pressure from boards and CEOs to see the productivity lift from AI. Prophix is focused on providing our customers with a trusted platform that meets them wherever they are in their AI journey."

The Fall 2026 release of Prophix One delivers:

Prophix One Autonomous Planning Agent automates recurring FP&A processes with governed workflows and human-in-the-loop oversight, giving finance teams more time for analysis and strategic guidance.





automates recurring FP&A processes with governed workflows and human-in-the-loop oversight, giving finance teams more time for analysis and strategic guidance. Prophix One MCP Server connects live, governed Prophix data and intelligence to enterprise AI ecosystems, enabling organizations to build trusted AI workflows grounded in their financial data.





connects live, governed Prophix data and intelligence to enterprise AI ecosystems, enabling organizations to build trusted AI workflows grounded in their financial data. Prophix One for Microsoft Office gives finance teams and business users trusted financial intelligence where they work, reducing reporting bottlenecks and accelerating better-informed decisions.





gives finance teams and business users trusted financial intelligence where they work, reducing reporting bottlenecks and accelerating better-informed decisions. Cash Management Bank Integration allows companies to connect their Cash Management system with their banks to access daily, refreshed balances and automatic transaction classification across more than 10,000 U.S. and Canadian institutions.

By operating from one governed system that is deterministic, explainable and audit-ready, Prophix One provides the control and rigor finance teams need to make delegation possible and drive business outcomes.

"We turned on the Prophix MCP server and the impact was immediate. Work that used to take several hours, like building out a board deck, now takes a couple of minutes, explained Matt Hutchison, CFO of Jim's Formal Wear, Inc. "More importantly, what gives me confidence in Prophix AI is the audit trail. I can trace exactly where the results came from."

"AI helps us shorten the journey between data and insight. The reporting agent helps us create the story behind the data. It analyzes what's happening, what's good, what's not, and provides recommendations, said Mandy Huynh, business intelligence analyst at KBL Environmental. "It's a very fast, clean way to help the finance team understand what's happening across the quarter and what to do next."

Join the live event to learn more about the latest updates to Prophix One and hear from Prophix leaders and customers. A replay will be available after the event.

About Prophix

Prophix is a global leader in financial performance management, empowering finance teams to lead with clarity, capacity, and confidence. From planning and budgeting to forecasting, reporting, reconciliation, and consolidation, Prophix brings it all together in one intelligent platform.

Prophix One, the flagship Autonomous Finance Platform, combines AI, automation, and intuitive technology to simplify complex work and elevate finance to a more strategic role. With nearly four decades of innovation and a global footprint serving more than 3,000 customers in 100+ countries, Prophix is the trusted partner for organizations ready to transform finance into the driving force behind business growth.

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